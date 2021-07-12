The sweet meaning behind Victoria Beckham's cupcakes The fashion designer shared a snap of the football-themed treats

Sunday 11 July was quite a day for England with the Euros 2020 football final at Wembley Stadium - sadly we didn't triumph but it was nevertheless a wonderful occasion to bring the country together.

Many of us spotted former England footballer David Beckham in the crowd alongside the likes of Tom Cruise and Kate Moss. But where was David's wife, former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham on this momentous occasion?

It appears that mother-of-four Victoria was in Paris, we presume for work, as she posted a series of photos on her Instagram page showing off her latest outfit.

Despite Victoria missing out on the football final Wembley, the star supported England with the cutest cupcakes decorated with the nation's red and white flag.

Victoria's amazing cupcakes

Sharing a snap of the treats on her Instagram Stories, Victoria wrote: "Kisses Katie @bordeombaking." The cakes did look pretty delicious, we have to say.

There's also a sweet story behind these cupcakes, as they were made by 17-year-old self-taught baker Katie Hurstt.

We clicked onto Katie's Instagram page and discovered that the young cook makes all her cakes to raise money for Katherine House Hospice in Banbury, Oxfordshire. The hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting conditions.

It's wonderful that Victoria is supporting Katie's incredible efforts to raise funds for the hospice.

David also shared a snap of the colourful cupcakes on his Instagram page so even more awareness has been brought to the good cause.

We're sure the Beckhams enjoyed the tasty-looking cakes – and they arrived at a special time too, as their daughter Harper turned 10 over the weekend.

