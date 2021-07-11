David and Victoria Beckham's showstopping birthday cake for daughter Harper will blow your mind We're so tempted by this Barbie pink birthday cake!

If anyone knows how to celebrate in style, it's the Beckham family. Taking to Instagram to post an adorable photo of daughter Harper Seven cutting into a showstopping 10th birthday cake, doting parents David and Victoria Beckham were thrilled to celebrate their youngest child's birthday on Saturday.

"Happy birthday pretty girl", penned David as young Harper cut into a decadent surprise birthday cake.

Featuring several layers of delicious sponge, Harper's pretty-in-pink bake was complete with bright pink buttercream, gold leaf stars and 'Harper' written in stylish cursive writing.

Many of the Beckhams took to Instagram to post heartwarming tributes for the youngest Beckham child, including proud parent Victoria who shares an incredibly close bond with her only daughter.

"Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything." wrote Victoria, sharing a sweet video of her youngest putting on a showstopping tap dancing performance in a pair of new shiny black shoes. So sweet!

Harper was treated to a surprise birthday cake

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicola Peltz also took to Instagram to celebrate little Harper's big day.

"Happy 10th birthday to the best little sister in the world! You are the cutest I love you so much Harper!" wrote the 22-year-old Beckham, who is currently in New York with his wife-to-be.

Nicola even referred to Harper as her "baby sis", writing "I love you so so much," in an adorable post that showed the 10-year-old running through a hallway in a gorgeous floral dress.

Brooklyn has an incredibly close relationship with his little sister

We can't get enough of the cute relationship that the Beckhams share with each other, and we're often left swooning over the adorable gestures dad David makes for his daughter.

Just last month, the football legend showed off his amazing parenting skills as wife Victoria shared the sweetest video to her Instagram of him making Harper's school lunch.

In the video, David can be seen filling Harper's sandwiches with slices of ham and mini gherkins, before cutting them into the cutest heart shapes.

