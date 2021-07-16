Gigi Hadid celebrates huge post-baby milestone with the most epic cake A supermodel and a star baker, Gigi Hadid can do it all.

Gigi Hadid wowed us on Friday when she shared a video to her social media of the most epic cake to celebrate her August cover with Harper's Bazaar.

The supermodel was spending the day with Buddy Valastro, who is the star of reality show Cake Boss, which follows the operations of family-run business Carlo's Bakery.

If you didn’t know, Gigi Hadid is a huge fan of Buddy's, and is taking part in a summer internship at the bakery, learning everything there is to know about making the most jaw-dropping creations.

It seems that the star got stuck in on her first day, as she showed off her and Buddy's masterpiece on Instagram. In the video, Gigi gave us a 360 view of the cake, which featured a stunning floral pattern created with different types of sugar flowers and icing.

The model shared lots of snaps of her stunning creation on social media

The model seemed so excited, captioning the post: "Thank you @samiranasr @harpersbazaarus @buddyvalastro for this dream come true…I have been waiting for [what feels like] my whole life for my first day at @carlosbakery!"

Gigi's fans seemed even more thrilled, with one commenting: "This is so cool Gigi!!", while another wrote: "I want to eat that it looks so good!!"

Gigi and Buddy looked hard at work

The new mother also shared a sweet snap of her and Buddy at work, both concentrating hard on their delicious creations.

This isn’t the first time that Gigi has expressed her love for Carlo's Bakery. Earlier in the year the star threw her partner Zayn Malik the most incredible 90s arcade-themed bash for his 28th birthday – and she went the extra mile for his cake.

Gigi showed off Zayn's incredible birthday cake

The 26-year-old proudly showed off the custom-made treat from the famous cake shop - centred on Zayn's favourite football team, Bradford City AFC.

The double-layered cake was filled with vanilla sponge, whipped cream and chocolate icing. It featured one of the football team's iconic yellow and burgundy striped football shirts, which was placed on the club's pitch.

