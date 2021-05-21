Gigi Hadid shares intimate kissing photos with Zayn Malik and their baby Khai The model gave fans a glimpse into her family life

Gigi Hadid gave her Instagram followers a treat on Thursday evening, sharing a bunch of throwback snaps from her April birthday celebrations.

The sweet throwback photos include some precious family moments - including one where the model was pictured kissing beau Zayn Malik, while another saw them enjoy delicious cocktails.

MORE: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik mark special occasion with baby Khai

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

"Taurus szn photo dump," she wrote alongside the post, which also featured a striking photograph of Gigi sharing a tender moment with little Khai.

MORE: Gigi Hadid plants loving kiss on baby daughter to mark special milestone

READ: Zayn Malik drops exciting news just months after welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid

The latest social media offering comes almost one month after she marked her 26th birthday with her loved ones. At the time, the mum-of-one confessed she took some time away from the spotlight.

"26. Took the weekend mostly off my phone but just wanted to say thank you all so much for your beautiful birthday wishes, I'm sending hugs far and wide," she said.

Gigi and Zayn both became parents in September, and have been relishing every moment of parenthood. Although the couple are yet to share a photo of Khai's face, they have both, however, posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

The model shared this sweet snap of her sharing a kiss with Zayn

Recently, Zayn opened up about fatherhood during an interview on iHeartRadio. He said: "I didn't expect to be quite as into it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares surprising pregnancy throwback - and fans react

READ: Gigi Hadid reveals daughter's unique name in the BEST way

He added: "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby."

In February, Gigi shared details about her daughter's birth. She admitted that she had planned to give birth at a New York hospital, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there was a limit on who could be in the delivery room, and so the couple decided a home birth was the right choice.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed little Khai in September

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points, I saw each of them in terror," she told Vogue, before admitting she is in no rush to have a second baby.

"Afterwards, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.