Gigi Hadid's football birthday cake for Zayn Malik is a masterpiece - and we want a slice! The former One Direction star turned 28 this week

Gigi Hadid threw Zayn Malik the most incredible 90s arcade-themed bash for his 28th birthday on Tuesday - and she went that extra mile for his birthday cake!

Taking to her Instagram Stories a day later, the 25-year-old model proudly showed off the custom-made treat - made by Carlo's Bakery - centred on Zayn's favourite football team, Bradford FC.

The double-layered cake was filled with vanilla sponge, whipped cream and chocolate icing. It featured one of the football team's iconic yellow and burgundy striped football shirts, which was placed on the club's pitch.

Alongside the delicious masterpiece was a football ticket, which read: "Happy 28th Birthday Z! Love, G."

Doting girlfriend Gigi certainly pulled out all the stops for the special celebration and she also paid a heartfelt tribute to her beau, with whom she welcomed her first child back in September.

Gigi shared this snap of Zayn's cake

She gushed: "Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day."

In other photos shared on her stories, the pair could be seen playing several of the machines, which had Pac-Man, The Simpsons and Mario and Mortal Kombat games on them.

The singer turned 28 on Tuesday

The party was low-key, with just several friends in attendance, including Zayn's hairstylist Ali Hernandez and Gigi's best friend Leah McCarthy, who were spotted wearing birthday hats featuring Zayn's face.

The couple are no doubt enjoying life as new parents. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015. They are yet to confirm the name of their little girl.

