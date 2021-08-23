We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's safe to say that Ruth Langsford looks absolutely amazing in her sixties, and we suspect a lot of that is down to her healthy diet and active lifestyle.

The This Morning presenter is always sharing her nutritious meal ideas, and recently celebrated her success in completing the Couch to 5k challenge.

However, on Sunday she took to her Instagram story to reveal her healthy morning ritual, and we couldn't believe how simple it was.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's simple morning ritual for a healthy breakfast

In the clips, Ruth could be seen meal prepping for a busy Monday ahead, making a healthy breakfast consisting of a hard-boiled egg with a side of ham and tomatoes.

The star is a big fan of eggs, as they are a great source of protein and vitamin D, which helps to support your immune system.

Ruth Langsford shared her healthy breakfast on social media

We don't know about you, but sometimes making the perfect hard-boiled egg can seem impossible, so we were over the moon when Ruth shared her simple hack.

The presenter used an egg boiling machine from Lakeland, allowing her to prepare her healthy breakfast in practically no time at all.

Although her exact machine is no longer available, we have found an amazing alternative, that can boil up to six eggs at a time.

Six Boiled Egg Cooker & Poacher, £21.99, Lakeland

Simply add the correct amount of water into the base of the egg cooker, pierce your egg and place it into the tray, pop the lid over and turn the machine on. Once the light goes out your eggs are done!

If you want to recreate Ruth's healthy breakfast, all you need to add is some slices of ham and chopped cherry tomatoes. The meal is the perfect balance of protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

The star often preps her meals the night before a busy day, and we think it is a great way of staying on track. We will definitely be giving it a go this summer!

