Ruth Langsford's unusual spaghetti bolognese ingredients will divide fans

Ruth Langsford has been busy in the kitchen again, and her latest homemade dinner looks delicious! On Sunday, the Loose Women star took to Instagram to share her hearty spaghetti bolognese recipe, using a very unusual secret ingredient.

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes have returned to their 5am wake up calls since taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning during the stars' summer break. Perhaps that's why Ruth's secret ingredient is so caffeinated! "Spag bol for us tonight with my secret (well, not now!) ingredient," she penned. "A spoonful of instant coffee!"

It's not the first time the 61-year-old star has caused a stir over her spag bol ingredients. Earlier this year, the star walked fans through a step-by-step cooking tutorial, revealing: "My first secret ingredient...tablespoon of red pesto!" The video showed her adding the pesto to her frying pan, which contained her meat and vegetable dish.

Pouring a brown liquid into the simmering pan, she continued: "2 x Oxo cubes (3 if you like it really meaty!) and my second secret ingredient...a teaspoon of coffee granules!"

They may not be conventional ingredients in a bolognese, but we certainly need to give it a try.

Looking for more creative recipes courtesy of Ruth? The Loose Women star has also previously revealed she makes a boozy chilli con Carne by adding beer.

The This Morning star added red pesto and coffee granules to her bolognese

In a clip on her Instagram Stories, she poured a can of Amstel into the chilli, which bubbled away on the cooker. Ruth captioned the clip: "How spooky @sam_balshaw… you're cooking my spag bol with coffee and I'm cooking your Chilli con Carne with lager!! AGAIN!"

Eamonn Holmes' wife opened up about her love of cooking during an interview with HELLO! in 2018. While talking about her ideal day off work, she said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home."

She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

