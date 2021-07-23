Piers Morgan's mum makes him breakfast – but fans react hilariously The former GMB star's toast proved divisive

Piers Morgan has been enjoying a leisurely few weeks at his country home in Newick, Sussex, and revealed on Friday that his mother was staying with his family. The former Good Morning Britain presenter was treated to a lavish breakfast to kickstart the day, with his devoted mum delivering him a full English breakfast on a tray.

DISCOVER: Piers Morgan's hotel-worthy home transformation makes fans green with envy

The ITV star appeared to be enjoying the fried feast in his study, multitasking as he looked out over his sprawling garden.

The hearty meal featured the usual trimmings; bacon, fried tomatoes, sausages and fried eggs as well as mounds of buttered toast… which looked completely burnt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan works up a sweat in the gym

He captioned the picture: "You can’t beat a hearty country breakfast.. made by your mother," seemingly blissfully unaware of its divisive nature.

INSIDE: Piers Morgan's epic £4.2m Hollywood home he can't visit right now

RELATED: Piers Morgan's two family homes with wife Celia are paradise

It wasn't long before his Instagram post was flooded with jokes from his followers, who questioned his mother's decision to plate up burnt toast.

Piers' burnt toast sparked amusing fan comments

One jested: "Where was that toast cooked..........In the fires of Hell" while another teased: "I see she used the bbq for the toast". Another hilariously remarked: "Just need to get the old girl to throttle back the toaster settings".

However, others were simply delighted to see such a sweet gesture from his mother, with friend Amanda Holden commenting: "Bless your mummy". And in amongst all the outrage, one person agreed the blackened toast was cooked "just right".

The ex-GMB star is staying at his Newick property

Piers, who is staying with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, has been keen to show off just how beautiful his country home is via Instagram.

MORE: 8 GMB stars' beautiful weddings: From Kate Garraway to Ben Shephard

Earlier this week, he unveiled his Instagrammable first-floor balcony makeover, featuring white wooden chairs perfect for catching some rays, immaculate floorboards and smart black railings.

He captioned the image: "My newly-restored balcony office for the next few days."