Ruth Langsford sparks fan reaction with interruption to her fitness routine The This Morning star has been dedicated to daily workouts

Ruth Langsford made her fans laugh with a relatable moment as she updated them on her fitness progress at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a video that saw her talking directly to camera.

SEE: Ruth Langsford causes a stir in figure-hugging leopard dress

She began: "I'm back, I'm back, my second 30-minute [run], you know it actually wasn't that bad today as the first one, so that's a good thing."

"I was really looking forward to today, just to be out on my own… You know nobody around, with my own thoughts… but sometimes you can't do that, because sometimes people just get on your run and come and annoy you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's best friend makes fans laugh as she interrupts fitness routine

Ruth panned the camera to reveal her best friend Sam Balshaw, who responded: "But I hadn't finished what I was going to say yet…" The Loose Women panellist teased: "See what I mean?"

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals 'epic' fitness fail – fans rush to comfort her

MORE: How Ruth Langsford overhauled her daily diet in her sixties

The 60-year-old captioned the hilarious behind-the-scenes clip: "Can’t a girl get some peace?!!! My run was hijacked today by my BFF @hungrywomancooks… but she did promise she’d make me one of her awesome curries if I did my @couch_2_5k 30 minutes… so Bhuna for me tonight!!"

Ruth and Sam have been best friends for over 30 years

The star's followers loved the video and rushed to share their approval of the pair's friendship and Ruth's fitness achievement in the comment section.

"Well done Ruth, you and Sam together are so funny x," one wrote. Others chimed in: "Fantastic Ruth! Enjoy," and: "Well done girls! Enjoy your curry!"

Another added: "Great to see you two girlies running together and then settle down for a real girlie chat and her amazing curry, enjoy xxx."

Ruth shared her pregnancy news with Sam before husband Eamonn

Ruth and Sam have been best friends for three decades, and last year the This Morning co-host revealed just what an important role Sam has played in her life.

Sharing a photo from her friend's son's christening 19 years earlier, Ruth revealed that her husband Eamonn Holmes was away when she found out she was pregnant, so Sam was the first person she told about the happy news.

Ruth sweetly wrote: "A very special moment together. We've shared a lot of those during our 30-year friendship... thanks, mate."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.