Ruth Langsford's lunch prep method is genius for busy schedules

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford has been inspiring fans to lead a healthier lifestyle ever since she embarked on her own fitness journey in January of this year. Using the lockdown to get into her meal prep, keen foodie Ruth has been giving us some serious food envy!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share some of her delicious healthy meals, Ruth revealed several tasty lunches packed neatly into glass tupperwares ready for her stint presenting This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes.

As Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take the summer off presenting the daytime TV show, Ruth no doubt needs to up her energy levels if she's going to be on our screens at the crack of dawn.

he star unveiled her homemade nutritious meals, consisting of boiled eggs with ham and tomatoes for her breakfast and a Greek salad with tomato, feta, olives, cucumber and lettuce for lunch, accompanied by protein-rich chicken breast.

Meal prepping can be a great way to control portions, save money and keep on track of your health goals. If you'd like to take inspiration from Ruth's healthy lifestyle, these glass food containers help keep your food fresher, for longer.

The 61-year-old presenter has been smashing her fitness goals as she takes part in weekly Couch to 5k challenges, but was left disappointed last week after failing to run for a full 20 minutes.

"I failed, I just walked. Bit disappointed. It's the first fail in eight weeks, I might try again tomorrow. I think it's because I haven't run in for while. I'm so annoyed. But anyway, these things happen in life - we fail, we pick ourselves back up and we try again. If you're running today, good luck!"

Ruth's kind-hearted followers were quick to reassure her it was totally normal to suffer a slump in energy and not to beat herself up about it.

