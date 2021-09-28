Emma Bunton's daily diet: the Heart Radio star's favourite meals revealed The Spice Girls singer eats just like you and I

Emma Bunton has a huge fan base the world over from her days in nineties pop group the Spice Girls alongside Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown.

The Heart Radio DJ lives in London with her husband Jade Jones and their children Tate and Beau.

At age 45, Emma looks fantastic and is still living up to her Spice Girls nickname 'Baby Spice' with her youthful complexion. Here, we look at the star's daily diet to discover her healthy food habits…

MORE: The Spice Girls' incredible private homes: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma films inside her family home

What does Emma Bunton eat for breakfast?

We're pleased to hear that Emma is much like us in the mornings with her alarm clock and opts for a tasty-yet-filling breakfast.

She previously told The Times: "My alarm goes off at 7.10am but I’m not a morning person, so it takes five minutes and a cup of tea for me to feel human. Then it’s organised chaos trying to get the boys ready for school. Breakfasts are a dippy egg or sometimes waffles with fruit."

MORE: Nigella Lawson's hack for instant dessert is the ultimate autumnal comfort food

Emma and husband Jade Jones

What does Emma Bunton eat for lunch?

Emma has revealed in the past that she eats a healthy diet and her husband Jade is the cook of the house, while she is 'awful' in the kitchen.

"He’s a phenomenal cook, so he might whip up a lentil salad or some couscous and salmon," Emma revealed in The Times interview. The singer's own signature dish is cheese and broccoli pasta, and she says her children's eyes roll whenever it's on the menu.

An amazing lunch spread for Emma's husband's birthday

Emma also shared a photo of a birthday meal she treated Jade to recently - an amazing grazing board. Emma wrote: "Wow, wow! Birthday brunch for my birthday boy @jadejonesdmg we love you so much. Thank you @grapeandfig so yummy!"

What does Emma Bunton eat for dinner?

Fancy meals out are fine now and again, but Emma loves her comfort suppers like the rest of us.

Speaking to The Guardian back in 2007, the star said: "My favourite foods are those that I remember having a lot when I was younger - the classics that my dad would cook; shepherd's pie, roast dinners and spaghetti bolognese. He made a shepherd's pie to die for, with a tiny layer of cheese and a bit of tomato."

Emma is partial to the odd takeaway too and a delicious Thai dinner is among her favourites.

MORE: Revealed: Duchess Kate's favourite foods at home with Prince William and children

What does Emma like to drink?

The star told Good to Know: "I try to look after myself, stay active and drink lots of water, but I’m not neurotic about it. I don’t want to be in the gym when I could be with my kids. One thing I could definitely do with more of though… is sleep!"

Emma is good friends with This Morning host Holly Willoughby and we've spotted the pair enjoying a glass of wine on a night out before, as the friends often share photos of their girls' nights on their Instagram pages.