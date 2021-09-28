Nigella Lawson's hack for instant dessert is the ultimate autumnal comfort food TV chef Nigella Lawson shared the recipe for her Jumbleberry Crumble

Do you ever have those days where you think "I need a dessert, pronto"? Well, same. And Nigella Lawson has the answer.

Taking to Instagram to share her latest mouth-watering recipe, the celebrity chef shared details of her "near-instant Jumbleberry Crumble," and we can't wait to recreate it as the colder nights draw in.

"Today's #RecipeoftheDay is Jumbleberry Crumble! I customarily use frozen mixed berries and make up the crumble topping early and stash it in the freezer, too, so there is a near-instant pudding always waiting for me when I need one!" penned Nigella.

Consisting of nothing but mixed berries and sweet and buttery crumble topping, the ingredients for this easy dessert can be stored in the freezers – and reheated at the drop of a hat for when those pudding cravings start to kick in.

Nigella's near-instant pudding can be made in advance and heated up

On her official website, Nigella revealed the meaning behind her recipe's unique name. "As for the fruit, I take all chopping out of the equation and give it parity with the crumble topping by using frozen mixed summer fruits; "jumbleberry" is just an old, English term for whatever mixture of berries were used in jams or puddings or jellies". Sounds delicious!

Nigella's tempting pudding sparked a huge reaction from fans, who were left desperate to recreate her recipe. Rushing to the comments, one fan wrote: "This is my all time favourite dessert! I may have a little crumble topping hidden from my family in the freezer for emergencies," whilst another penned: "I adore this crumble, it works so well and is great comfort food. I add some porridge oats into the crumble mix for extra crunch".

Frozen berries can also be used to top your porridge or yoghurt

"This is one of my go-to desserts if someone calls round unexpected for dinner," agreed a third fan.

Nigella baked her jumbled crumble in a large teacup, topping the indulgent dessert with a large dollop of vanilla ice cream. We're defintiley going to give this one a go.

