Georgia Brown
Nigella Lawson shared the recipe for her Jumbeberry Crumble on Instagram, and fans couldn't get enough of the near-instant dessert that can be baked in a mug
Do you ever have those days where you think "I need a dessert, pronto"? Well, same. And Nigella Lawson has the answer.
Taking to Instagram to share her latest mouth-watering recipe, the celebrity chef shared details of her "near-instant Jumbleberry Crumble," and we can't wait to recreate it as the colder nights draw in.
"Today's #RecipeoftheDay is Jumbleberry Crumble! I customarily use frozen mixed berries and make up the crumble topping early and stash it in the freezer, too, so there is a near-instant pudding always waiting for me when I need one!" penned Nigella.
Consisting of nothing but mixed berries and sweet and buttery crumble topping, the ingredients for this easy dessert can be stored in the freezers – and reheated at the drop of a hat for when those pudding cravings start to kick in.
Nigella's near-instant pudding can be made in advance and heated up
On her official website, Nigella revealed the meaning behind her recipe's unique name. "As for the fruit, I take all chopping out of the equation and give it parity with the crumble topping by using frozen mixed summer fruits; "jumbleberry" is just an old, English term for whatever mixture of berries were used in jams or puddings or jellies". Sounds delicious!
Nigella's tempting pudding sparked a huge reaction from fans, who were left desperate to recreate her recipe. Rushing to the comments, one fan wrote: "This is my all time favourite dessert! I may have a little crumble topping hidden from my family in the freezer for emergencies," whilst another penned: "I adore this crumble, it works so well and is great comfort food. I add some porridge oats into the crumble mix for extra crunch".
Frozen berries can also be used to top your porridge or yoghurt
"This is one of my go-to desserts if someone calls round unexpected for dinner," agreed a third fan.
Nigella baked her jumbled crumble in a large teacup, topping the indulgent dessert with a large dollop of vanilla ice cream. We're defintiley going to give this one a go.
