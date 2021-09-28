Alex Scott's daily diet revealed: The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

Sophie Hamilton
The One Show presenter Alex Scott's daily diet: Find out what the former England football player eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
She's the former England football player who wowed us on last year's Strictly dancing with Neil Jones, and now Alex Scott is busy co-hosting The One Show.
Having worked as a professional sportswoman, Alex's diet is super healthy.
She previously told The Telegraph: "It was ingrained in me from eight years old to fuel my body properly. And I missed that teenage thing of partying and drinking, because of football. Now I advise friends and my mum what to do when they want to lose weight – with exercise, it has to be fun and easily slotted into your daily routine."
Find out what Alex Scott eats in a day below…
What does Alex Scott eat for breakfast?
In a recent video interview with Women's Health, Alex revealed how she loves a green juice in the morning and is partial to scrambled egg on toast and avocado.
She revealed: "I tried to get into the whole coffee thing but it really isn't me. I love my tea. No sugar, not too weak, not too strong."
Alex also previously revealed to juicemaster.com: "In the morning, I struggle to eat before I train. So the easy option is to juice so I know I’m getting the nutrients in, and again after a game for recovery.
"I usually go for an avocado-based juice or blend, which fills me up and gives me the energy I need."
Alex Scott likes an avocado smoothie in the morning
What does Alex Scott eat for lunch?
Back in 2015, Alex shared a photo on her Instagram of her week's food all pre-prepared in boxes. How organised! The meals looked to contain a good mix of protein, carbs and vegetables.
Alex said: "My food all prepared and ready to go for a busy weekend, thank you @freshfitnessfood you guys are the best.. FYI the Chocolate hazelnut protein balls #yummy"
Alex is organised with her ready-made meals
What does Alex Scott eat for dinner?
Alex's healthy eating continues into her evening meals and she's a keen cook herself.
A past clip on her Instagram page shows the sports star rustling up a dish by Joe Wicks."My attempt at @thebodycoach coconut and cashew nut salmon #leanin15 oi oiiiii .... Lovely jubbly - champions league night."
Alex Scott's impressive cake
Alex also previously told BBC's Newsround about one of her supper favourites, revealing: "I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum's in East London for a roast dinner."
We were really impressed by a photo of one of Alex's cakes on social media too. Presenting her amazing two-tiered sponge and strawberry creation, she wrote: "My cakes wins. My cake is better than your cake @leahwilliamsonn."
