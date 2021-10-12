Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese – yes, really! The royal told the BBC he uses a renewable bioethanol fuel

Prince Charles is changing the game when it comes to his classic car collection – but not in the way you might think. We've all heard of petrol cars and electric cars are quickly becoming the norm, but how about a car run on wine and cheese? If it sounds too good to be true, it isn't.

The Prince of Wales told the BBC in an interview on Monday that the Aston Martin gifted to him by his mother, the Queen, on his 21st birthday uses a combination of English white wine and whey from cheese as a form of fuel.

The 72-year-old royal has driven his beloved Aston Martin for over five decades, and sought a more sustainable fuel source in a bid to be more environmentally conscious about his methods of travel.

Charles asked Aston Martin himself to make the change, but was met with some resistance from engineers that were left convinced the car would be "ruined" with a bioethanol fuel.

The Prince of Wales insisted his car ran on bioethanol fuel

"The engineers at Aston said, 'Oh, it’ll ruin the whole thing,'" Charles told The Telegraph in 2018. "I said, 'Well I won’t drive it then,' so they got on with it and now they admit that it runs better and is more powerful on that fuel than it is on petrol.

"And also, it smells delicious as you’re driving along," he added. What a royally brilliant idea!

Swapping out petrol for a renewable energy source, Charles' charcuterie-inspired car is created by fermenting the sugar and starch components of plant byproducts, which Euronews explained can be accomplished using wine and cheese.

The vehicle now runs on a fuel blend made up of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol.

Prince Charles has had the car since his 21st birthday

The Prince of Wales has also admitted he's made changes to his diet as he discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

In the interview with the BBC on Monday, the future king, 72, said: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."

