Prince Charles reveals his favourite pizza topping as he's presented with takeaway box in Scotland An absolute classic

The Prince of Wales appears to have revealed his favourite pizza topping, while undertaking engagements in Hawick, St Boswells and Melrose on Friday. Prince Charles, 70, laughed as he was presented with the margarita pizza from a member of the public as he greeted crowds in St Boswells.

Chef Erminio Di Meo, 56, speaking through a translator, told the Press Association: "I wanted to give him the pizza as he is such a big part of this country. He was curious, he smiled and I said it's a margarita. I believe the prince said 'it's my favourite'."

Charles beamed as he received the takeaway pizza

The royals are rarely spotted eating in public, but they've let slip the odd bit of information about their food tastes over the years. The Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed during a trip to the Aga Khan centre in London that her daughter Princess Charlotte is a fan of spicy food, but husband William "struggles" with heat. We can imagine ordering takeaways in the Cambridge household can be tricky!

In an exclusive interview earlier with HELLO! earlier this year, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that the Queen is a chocoholic and the Duke of Edinburgh is a foodie and would want to "try any new dishes all the time."

Charles was undertaking engagements in Scotland

Self-proclaimed foodie Meghan Markle used to share recipes on her now defunct blog The Tig and is said to love a roast chicken, as well as sushi and seafood. She wrote the foreword to the Hubb Community Kitchen's cookbook last year and also brought along a homemade banana bread on the royal tour of Australia.

During his engagement on Friday, Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, also visited the Scott & Charters Knitwear Factory and opened the new offices of environmental charity Tweed Forum.

