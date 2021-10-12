Prince William and Harry’s favourite childhood meal is a royal treat - recipe The royal princes couldn’t get enough of this indulgent mac & cheese

Prince William and Prince Harry were no strangers to luxury when it came to growing up at Kensington Palace, but this didn't stop the young royals from making sneaky requests to the palace kitchens to cook their favourite dishes for mealtimes.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady was well versed when it came to whipping up the princes' favourite meals – and crispy skin-on chicken with a side of gooey macaroni cheese was often on the menu.

"The crispy skin on the outside is what makes people love roast chicken," explained Darren on his YouTube channel.

William and Harry couldn't get enough of the delicious, comforting meal. "The boys were big eaters! They'd sometimes love two, three, even four pieces," revealed Darren.

Prince Harry and William loved the meal when they were growing up

"It's so easy to make from home, all you need to put in there is butter, flour, milk, cream, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, and salt," he said. "Don't tell me you still use that packet mix."

The former royal chef divulged that the princes also enjoyed the chicken and mac and cheese with a side of sweetcorn, but when their nanny was in the house, the chicken had to be accompanied by broccoli. And the trade-off was that Harry and William had to eat a floret of broccoli for every piece of chicken they gobbled up!

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Mac and Cheese

INGREDIENTS

1 cup elbow pasta, cooked al dente and drained

1 cup cheddar cheese

½ cup parmesan cheese

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

¾ cup milk

¾ cup heavy cream

½ cup mozzarella cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup cheddar cheese for the topping

8 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1

Preheat the oven to 220 C.

Sprinkle the chicken with salt and place on a wire rack on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for about 30-45 minutes until the skin is golden and crispy and the meat cooked.

STEP 2

In a large pan melt the butter and add the flour. Whisk in the cream and milk and cook on a low heat until the sauce thickens.

STEP 3

Stir in the parmesan and cheddar. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cooked pasta and stir in.

STEP 4

Spoon into a casserole dish, sprinkle with the extra cheddar and bake for about 20 minutes.

