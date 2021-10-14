Prince Charles' amusing dinner party habit makes him one of us The royal is said to get a little tired at supper

You know what it's like… you're at a dinner party, and after indulging in canapes, a starter, main, dessert, cheese and wine, one feels rather soporific - like the Flopsy Bunnies after all that lettuce. So we don't blame the Prince of Wales at all if he sometimes drops off for a moment at supper.

In the book What a thing to say to The Queen, author Thomas Blaike reveals some brilliant tales from the royal family, and we loved this anecdote about Prince Charles.

WATCH: Prince Charles speaks about his diet

Thomas writes: "The Prince of Wales often catnaps at dinner parties. Hostesses in the know continue talking and nobody notices. Even two minutes 'out' will refresh him completely."

We know the feeling Charles, particularly if the conversation is less than stimulating! We wonder how regular an occurrence Charles' dinner party catnap is?

Charles and wife Camilla head out for dinner

The heir to the British throne is known for a few other mealtime 'quirks' too, as royal-approved guest, Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, told HELLO! recently.

Graham revealed: "Prince Charles doesn't like chocolate, he doesn't like coffee, nor does he like garlic. So we do have to consider these things when we're creating a menu for him," explained Graham.

"Wherever he goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table. He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion. You can always spot Prince Charles' place setting at a table because all his bits and pieces are there."

Prince Charles at a royal banquet with his mother the Queen

And according to the MailOnline, the Queen's firstborn has a "favourite silk cushion" that goes with him wherever he goes "to ease his back pain, which makes it difficult for him to sit for more than an hour".

The royal has another supper requirement too: "The Prince requires a side salad for every meal - and this salad was very precise," says Graham.

