Janette Manrara's daily diet: what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Janette Manrara looks like she's loving life right now as the new presenter on Strictly: It Takes Two, alongside co-host Rylan Clark-Neal. The professional dancer, who is married to fellow Strictly star Aljaz Škorjanec, left the hit show to pursue her presenting dreams and has an army of fans.

Being a dancer, Janette keeps herself in peak shape and eats a nutritious diet to complement her exercise routine. The star recently developed a love of cooking during lockdown and enjoys creating her own meals at home. Learn more on Janette's daily diet below…

What does Janette Manrara eat for breakfast?

Janette is much like us when it comes to breakfast and likes a bowl of cereal.

The TV host told the Express: "I love cereal but I don’t drink cows’ milk. I drink this dairy-free product called Mylk from Rebel Kitchen and it tastes like whole milk – it’s amazing.

Janette likes her coffee

What does Janette Manrara eat for lunch?

It's fair to say that Janette is pretty crazy for bananas! In a video on her Instagram page, she revealed: "I know it sounds weird but I kind of have a banana with everything. One of my favourite things in the world, and you're all going to be shocked, is to have a banana with spaghetti.

"I love bananas with chicken and rice. It's just a Cuban side dish that's normally made with fried plantain, but as a kid growing up, if we didn't have the fried plantains my mum would just give me a banana."

Janette is a big fan of bananas!

Janette also told fans how she loves to snack on bananas with peanut butter and often whips up healthy oatmeal banana pancakes for lunch.

What does Janette Manrara eat for dinner?

Like many of us, Janette got into cooking during lockdown, and told HELLO! all about her newfound passion in June 2020.

"Our normality is travelling and staying in hotels and moving around at a million miles an hour," said Janette, "So for us to have the opportunity to spend time at home, cooking and watching movies has been so nice."

Janette and husband Aljaz

Aljaz revealed: "We have used the kitchen more in the past couple of months than we have in the entire eight years we have lived in London and I have even bought my first barbecue. I'm really enjoying making burgers outside and Janette has found a new love for cooking."

Janette added: "I love the kitchen! I never thought I would fall in love with cooking and baking but I find it almost therapeutic to put music on and follow a really great recipe. I make mean fajitas and a great spaghetti bolognese and the most satisfying thing in the world is to hear Aljaz go 'Mmmm, that's delicious'."