Mary Berry praises Kate Middleton's 'remarkable' skills as she's awarded damehood

TV's queen of cakes Mary Berry has praised the Duchess of Cambridge as a "remarkable, enthusiastic cook" as she was made a Dame Commander for her incredible culinary career.

The 86-year-old was awarded the honour for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking as she was recognised for her charity work during an investiture ceremony hosted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Dame Mary joined Prince William and Kate for a BBC TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, in 2019.

The former Bake Off judge said of the Duchess' culinary skills: "Kate is a remarkable, enthusiastic cook – she’ll have a go at anything. She made a beautiful roulade and William had a go too and she was icing cakes and was an absolute natural, and I like the idea that she'll seek to do things well."

During the show, mum-of-three Kate spoke to Dame Mary about her tradition for her children's birthdays.

She said: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Mary was awarded her damehood at Windsor Castle

Dame Mary, who was joined at the ceremony by her husband, Paul Hunnings, revealed her plans to celebrate her damehood, saying: "We're going home for a sandwich and the children are coming tonight."

The TV cook added: "I'm extremely proud and honoured, I just wish my parents were here – they're looking down and my children are quite excited.

"My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much, because everybody has to cook each day, whether it's a student or whatever it is, you've got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it."

