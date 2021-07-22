Get Kate Middleton's glow! Royal nutritionist reveals what to eat for radiant skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge always looks glamorous. Regardless of whether it's a red carpet event or the school drop-off, the royal mother-of-three has baffled fans with her seemingly endless supply of energy and ageless radiance.

READ: Kate Middleton's daily diet: the Duchess' breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

So, what's her secret? HELLO! asked a former royal nutritionist to analyse Duchess Kate's daily diet – and you'll be surprised to learn that her hacks for healthy hair, skin and nails are much simpler than you might think.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's daily diet REVEALED

Read on to discover Jennifer Hanway's nutrition tips for radiant skin, hair and nails like the Duchess of Cambridge's…

Take a 360 approach to nutrition

When it comes to nutrition, Jennifer encourages her clients to think of fitness, nutrition, sleep, stress management and wellness as one entity. "We cannot separate physical health and mental health," explained Jennifer, who considers nutrition to be just one of the building blocks of a healthy lifestyle.

The Duchess always looks so radiant

Sleep is important

We know that the royals have an incredibly busy schedule, and with everything from parenting duties to official engagements, it's no surprise that sleep can fall short on the priority list. "Creating a sleep routine is so important. If you're not sleeping, you're not going to eat well the next day, you're not going to be performing at your best, and you're going to be dehydrated," said Jennifer, who recommends HALO hydration powder sticks for a rapid way to rehydrate the body.

Loved by the likes of tennis champion Andy Murray, HALO is made with all vitamins, minerals and electrolytes to fuel your body with a powerful energy boost that isn't full of sugar or carbohydrates.

Good skin comes from the inside out

If you're after radiant royal glow like Kate Middleton's, Jennifer revealed that good skin comes from the inside out. "You can spend hundreds and hundreds of pounds on skin treatments, products and facials, but if you're not feeding yourself right, you're never going to be able to harbour the benefits, because we are literally what we eat."

"Everything that we eat, everything that we absorb becomes the cells of our body. And that is no different with skin," continued Jennifer, who recommends introducing collagen into our diets if we're looking for a royal glow.

Advanced Nutrition Skin Collagen Support, £40, Harvey Nichols

Kickstart your day with a nutritious breakfast

According to the MailOnline, the mother-of-three likes to drink a nutrient-rich smoothie to start her day. The Duchess is said to blend a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her healthy morning drink.

The Duchess reportedly drinks a nutrient-rich smoothie to star her day

"Kate has a ton of antioxidants in there, a ton of vitamins and minerals, and a ton of fiber – which make for a powerhouse of overall health", confirmed Jennifer. "Everything from the kale to the leafy greens is a really great source of nutrients."

Jennifer continued: "I would blend in some great quality protein and some healthy fats as well, which would round that smoothie into a really great balanced breakfast."

RELATED: Duchess Kate and her children's favourite breakfasts revealed

Eat high quality ingredients

The royals no doubt eat the very best ingredients in their meals, from locally sourced proteins to organic fruit and vegetables, Jennifer stressed that "quality over quantity" is super important for that inside-outside glow.

"I always say it's not what you eat, it's what you eat ate", explained Jennifer. "There's a big difference between a grass fed steak and a McDonald's burger. From the outside, we may think they're the same thing, but that beef is completely different in terms of its nutrient density".

Jennifer's key tips for those looking to follow a royal-approved diet are to focus on the quality of the food, make sure you're having protein at every meal, and make sure that you're "eating the rainbow." Noted!

SEE: Royal ladies' favourite brunch spots revealed: Duchess Kate, Princess Eugenie and Co

Jennifer Hanway is a Board Certified Holistic Nutritionist and Wellness Expert. HALO Hydration powder sticks contain electrolytes, vitamins and minerals to provide complete, low calorie hydration and are available at halohydration.com.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.