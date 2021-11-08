Strictly's Tilly Ramsay surprised with delicious birthday treat from dance partner Nikita Kuzmin The TV also shares her birthday with dad Gordon Ramsay

Celebrations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay, who marked her 20th birthday on Monday in the rehearsal studio with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

SEE: 7 times Tilly Ramsay and dad Gordon Ramsay proved they have the sweetest bond

Despite landing themselves in the dreaded dance-off in Sunday night's show, it appears the TV star is in high spirits - made better by Nikita's delicious birthday surprise. Taking to Instagram Stories to share the sweet gesture from the 23-year-old Strictly pro, Tilly revealed the dancer had welcomed her back into the studio with a large bouquet of flowers and three giant iced doughnuts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tilly Ramsay and dad Gordon Ramsay show off their moves in dance video

"The best start to a Monday", wrote Tilly, posting a snap of her adorable surprise. "Thank you so much @nikita_kuzmin", she continued.

SEE: Gordon Ramsay finally breaks silence after daughter Tilly body-shamed

RELATED: Strictly stars Tilly and Nikita share special moment in hidden mics clip

Tilly's birthday doughnuts featured three tempting flavours, from glazed to caramel with chocolate, and even a Santa-themed treat, iced with a red glaze and comic buckle detailing.

Nikita topped the doughnuts with 20 birthday candles

Nikita may not have bought Tilly a birthday cake, but he pulled out all the stops with her surprise doughnuts, topping the bakes with 20 polka dot candles to mark her milestone birthday.

The 20-year-old TikTok star also shares her birthday with her dad, Gordon Ramsay. Taking to Instagram to mark their shared special day, Tilly penned: "Happy birthday to the best dad ever!! You are the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for and you have helped me become who I am today, I couldn’t think of a better person to share this day with and I can’t wait until we can celebrate together, love you so so much."

Tilly and Nikita faced the dance-off on Sunday

Gordon was quick to share his own touching tribute to his daughter, sharing five photos of himself with Tilly, accompanied by a sweet message.

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay always putting others first before herself and you've grown up to become an amazing role model. Happy Birthday darling can't wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad," he wrote.

Happy Birthday Tilly!

PHOTOS: 50 jaw-dropping celebrity birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.