Strictly stars Tilly and Nikita share special moment in hidden mics clip

Strictly Come Dancing stars Tilly and Nikita shared some sweet moments on Saturday night that were revealed during the hidden mics clip. The pair, who performed a Foxtrot for week five of the hit show, joked about how tightly Tilly was holding Nikita's hand, as the dancing pro said: "I get an aggressive rub!" leading her to grin at him.

Nikita was full of compliments for Tilly throughout the performance, telling her: "Extend! Nice. Stand. Beautiful." Aw!

WATCH: Strictly's hidden mics are week five are here

The pair have previously opened up about romance rumours, with Tilly telling HELLO!: "We really are just good friends and dance partners!" Speaking about their partnership, Nikita added: "She's the best student I could ever wish for, for my first partner. There couldn't have been a better match. We get on so well – we're laughing a lot but also she knows when I snap my fingers and it's time to concentrate, she's fully in it."

Tilly and Nikita performed a Foxtrot on Saturday

Tilly has previously confirmed that she is single after dating Seth Mack back in 2019. She also cheekily went on a date with Gino D'Acampo's son Luciano, who revealed to her dad Gordon Ramsay that he was at his restaurant with Tilly while they filmed one of their road trip shows.

Joking about the situation on The Jonathan Ross Show, Gordon explained: "We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano, and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch. I think they are friends."

