Dianne Buswell treats Robert Webb to incredible Strictly-inspired birthday cake - and wow The Strictly Come Dancing pro treated her dance partner...

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell treated her dance partner Robert Webb to the most incredible surprise on Wednesday for his birthday – and fans can't get enough of his showstopping birthday cake.

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of the delicious bake, Dianne revealed a multi-layered sponge coated in black, red and gold icing and topped with several Strictly-inspired edible glitterballs.

"Happy birthday @arobertwebb we have had our serious face on all day doing the Tango, so it was lovely to smile whilst taking these pictures!" penned Dianne as she and Robert beamed at the camera next to the cake.

"Robert does not want gifts for his birthday but has kindly said if you wish to vote for us this Saturday night it would be greatly appreciated [laughing emoji] had to get that in!! Thanks to the wonderful Flavour Town Bakery for this incred Strictly-inspired glitter cake."

Dianne treated her dance partner Rob to the Strictly-inspired surprise

Robert, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday tucked into the jaw-dropping treat that also featured golden ice cream cones and edible glitter. Can we have a slice?

Fans were quick to comment on Dianne's sweet gesture, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on Robert's surprise. "OMG that's such a fantastic cake!" wrote one fan, whilst another said: "I love that cake! And what an amazing way to spend your birthday dancing."

The birthday cake featured edible glitter, sparkles and golden cones

Taking to her Instagram stories to chat to fans about this week's Strictly, the red-headed beauty told fans: "Robert worked incredibly hard from early this morning 'til just now, so I've let him have some cake and go home."

"Tango is going really well, I'm so impressed! There's so much to learn, it's so different to the cha cha, but I'm really happy! I hope you guys enjoy this number, I've really enjoyed dancing it with him and also choreographing it."

