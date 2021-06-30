Peter Andre's bling-tastic birthday cake for daughter Princess is completely unbelievable

Proud father-of-four Peter Andre sure knows how to treat his children, and his generosity didn't stop at his eldest daughter Princess's 14th birthday on Tuesday. The star went all out for Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Taking to Instagram to share Princess's showstopping embellished birthday cake, Peter wrote: "A cake fit for a Princess. My wonderful cousin has done it again. Thanks Cuz."

Peter Andre apologises after sharing controversial video of daughter Princess

Peter's post revealed a diamond encrusted white cake handmade by his cousin's bespoke cake company @sophiebakescakes.co.uk. Topped with a chic art deco inspired silver fan, the cake was complete with silky white icing and a decadent 'Princess' topper - the 14-year-old's cake really was fit for royalty!

Fans were left in awe of the showstopping bake, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the birthday girl's delicious treat. "Now this is right up my street with all that sparkle!" revealed a fan, whilst another agreed: "Definitely a cake that’s fit for a princess."

"I absolutely love it," commented Princess, grateful for her tasty birthday surprise.

Princess's cake was topped with giant giltter spears and decadent royal icing

The 14-year-old was also treated to a decadent garden party at the weekend, which saw dad Peter totally transform the garden he shares with wife Emily Andre, née MacDonagh into a pink haven for his daughter.

It's not the first time doting dad Peter has caused a stir on social media with his posts about Princess's 14th birthday celebrations. Just last week, the Australian singer came under fire from animal cruelty organization PETA after he shared a video of his daughter sobbing as she was told she would be able to swim with dolphins during a family holiday in Portugal.

Peter treated his daughter to a 'Princess picnic' at home

The excited teenager further admitted that swimming with the animals was on her "bucket list". But her dad has now changed his perspective on the experience.

The star explained to fans: "I've since had a letter from the People of the Ethical Treatment of Animals - or PETA - and they've said that they've seen our YouTube video and they know I'm someone who cares about animals but they really want to share some information about 'Swim with Dolphins' programmes that I may not be aware of." Peter then took the video down.

