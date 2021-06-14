Peter Andre treats son Junior to unbelievable tiered birthday cake The chocolate cake had so many tiers!

There's nothing we love more than a celebrity cake reveal. On Monday, Peter Andre revealed his son Junior's showstopping 16th birthday cake – and you won't believe how tall it is.

SEE: Peter Andre's son tells fans he doesn't 'want to die' as he details health battle

Taking to Instagram to post the delicious bake, doting dad Peter wrote: "SEE IT BEFORE WE EAT IT. A big big thank you to my awesome cousin. This is epic. He is currently chowing it down."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares adorable rare video of son Theo

Handmade by bespoke cake company Sophie Bakes Cakes, Junior's indulgent chocolate surprise was made from several layers of decadent chocolate sponge, decorated with chocolate treats and iced with a dark chocolate ganache. Did we mention it was chocolate?

SEE: 45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

MORE: 10 unbelievable royal birthday cakes revealed

Sharing the post on her own Instagram, Peter's cousin wrote: "Three tiers of pure chocolate heaven and most gorgeous double layered gold cake topper and charm".

Junior was treated to the showstopping bake

Australian star Peter shared an adorable video in tribute of his eldest son's special day. "16 years of pure joy having you in my life. I love who you have become. Kind, funny, talented but most of all loving and respectful" wrote Peter.

"Happy birthday my son. I'm proud to be your dad. Love you."

The father-son duo share an incredibly close bond, with Junior looking more and more like his Mysterious Girl star dad by the day!

The doting dad created a video of throwback photos for Junior's birthday

Rushing to the comments to join in with the celebrations, one fan wrote: "What a gorgeous boy you should be so proud of him, happy birthday Junior", whilst another sweetly shared: "You can just tell he's such a sweet soul, like his dad!"

"Happy 16th Junior, what a lovely young man you have become" agreed a third fan.

Peter shared a video of son Junior on his prom day

It's likely Junior will continue his sweet 16th celebrations when mum Katie Price returns from her holiday with fiancé Carl Woods.

Also taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of her son, Katie wrote: "My absolute world! From the moment Junior was born he's been by my side, and now he has grown into a gorgeous little man and the world is his oyster."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.