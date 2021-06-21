Emma Willis treats daughter to showstopping Friends inspired birthday cake 'The one where Wizz turns 12'

The Voice star Emma Willis celebrated her daughter's birthday on Sunday with the most incredible themed cake – and the pop culture inspired bake may surprise you.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Isabelle's delicious birthday treat, Emma revealed the Friends inspired cake made by bespoke bakery Heaven is a Cupcake.

The multi-layered sponge was set on an iced base that read: "The one where Wizz turns 12", revealing the adorable nickname Emma calls her eldest child.

Complete with impressive iced characters inspired by the popular 90s TV show, including a red lobster, a turkey, Central Perk's iconic brown sofa and coffee cup, along with many of Joey's favourite sayings like: "How YOU Doin'", Isabella's cake really was a feast for the eyes.

Emma treated her daughter Isabella to the incredible birthday cake

The Circle presenter Emma admitted the showstopping bake had earned her: "Major mum points…" hinting that her daughter was thrilled with the decadent purple cake.

Given that Isabella was celebrating her 12th birthday, it's unusual that her favourite TV show is one that aired over a decade before she was born – but we're here for it!

Posting a series of photos to her social media to honour her daughter's special day, mum-of-three Emma wrote: "Happy birthday to our gorgeous first born. 12 years old today, how on earth...! From the moment she arrived she has captivated us, entertained us but more than anything, she has made us proud every single day.

Emma shared the sweetest snapshot of Isabelle on her birthday

"We love you so much Wizz, you brilliantly funny, kind, little lady. I'll hold onto her like this for as long as she'll let me. Stay brave my baby..."

Emma shares three children with husband Matt Willis. And on Sunday she paid a loving tribute to both the musician and her own dad, Steve, in honour of Father's Day.

