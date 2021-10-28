﻿
Gordon Ramsay finally breaks silence after daughter Tilly body-shamed

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay was called a "chubby little thing" by LBC Radio host Steve Allen

Bridie Wilkins

Gordon Ramsay has finally spoken out after daughter and Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay was body-shamed. LBC Radio host Steve Allen called Tilly a "chubby little thing", adding that she had clearly enjoyed her dad's cooking, and Tilly responded with the following statement.

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity, however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far. Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative."

She added: "This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in.

"I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age. However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance. Love Tilly xx."

Tilly's dad Gordon has now had his say during an Instagram Live: "It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, 'I’m not taking this,' he gushed during an Instagram Live interview. She is 19-years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin]. I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, 'We’re not going to tolerate that.'"

Tilly is competing in Strictly Come Dancing with pro Nikita Kuzmin

The chef went on to open up about his own weight anxiety.

"It is a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy. I am someone who has always struggled with their weight and have to train, we eat all day. I pick, we graze, we are around food 24/7. If we don’t train I’d be 350-400 pounds – so all credit to her."

