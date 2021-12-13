We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article James Martin's ultimate hungover Boxing Day breakfast recipe So. Much. Cheese.

James Martin is your man when it comes to finding the perfect pick-me-up to cure any sore heads on Boxing Day. The celebrity chef's French Toast Sandwich may be just as indulgent as your Christmas Day meal, but it's the right amount of grease and carbs to get you through the post-festivities slump.

"Cheese, bacon, eggs, milk, butter – it's like a fry up, but in a sandwich! You could do it with anything. It's certainly a winner," James told HELLO!

"It's a variant of your classic French toast, it takes it to a different level. When you pan-fry it in butter, it's delicious. The simplicity of it is the key, and good quality butter. Proper hangover food!"

Serves two

Ingredients:

12 slices of pancetta

2 eggs

100ml full-fat milk

6 slices of brioche

4 slices of gruyère

150g butter

To serve:

50ml maple syrup

Method:

1. Pan-fry the pancetta over a high heat until crisp, then set aside. Pass the residual fat through a sieve into a clean pan.

2. Beat together the eggs and milk and add to a shallow bowl.

3. Top a slice brioche with a slice of cheese and 3 slices of pancetta. Repeat with another slice of brioche and layer of cheese and pancetta, finally topping with another slice of brioche.

4. Squash the sandwich together, then dip in the egg mix. Repeat to make another sandwich.

5. In a frying pan over a medium heat, add the pancetta fat and the butter and let it gently foam. Fry the sandwiches on both sides until golden and the cheese has melted.

6. To serve, cut in half and drizzle with maple syrup.

Photography: John Carey

