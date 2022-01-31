Best Galentine's Day chocolate boxes and sweet treats for 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's Day often sees many couples, partners, secret admirers, love interests, or friends, gift a box of chocolates or sweets to show how much they love them. It is the go-to, fail safe gift idea when February 14 comes around, and any occasion for that matter - after all, if it ain't broke, don’t fix it.

Whether you are single, or in a relationship, it is also a great excuse to give your best friends some love too - after all, Valentine's Day has also inspired Palentine's Day, or Galentine's Day on 13 February. And we know our besties will be more than happy with a box of chocolates, sweet confectionary, or truffles.

While some may gift their bestie the classic box of Milk Trays, others may turn to personalising their favourite chocolate with the recipient's name or a sentimental message.

Or you might prefer to treat your best friend to a luxury hamper filled with all the sweet treats to indulge in.

Why not throw a PJ party? Enjoy a girls night in and indulge in sweet treats, with a face mask, and a good gossip.

Whether you are looking for an affordable foodie treat or planning to blow the budget, there are bargain and more luxurious chocolate and sweet bundles this Galentine's Day.

Best Galentine's Day chocolates for your BFFs

Love is in the Air Valentines Colin Gift Bag, £25, M&S

Heart Chocolate Selection Box, £35, Fortnum & Mason

Prosecco Rosé & Pink Chocolate Truffles 125g Gift Box, £39, Harvey Nichols

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc De Champagne Truffle, £14.99, Fenwick

Retro Sweets Letterbox Gift, £10, Moonpig

Gourmet Chocolate Bon Bonanza Letterbox Gift, £20, Moonpig

With Love Sleekster, £23.50, Hotel Chocolat

Way To Your Heart Hamper, £40, Hotel Chocolat

Chocolate Gift Hamper, £19.99, Amazon

Personalised Milk Tray, £10, Cadbury

Personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Favourites Valentines Box, £25, Menkind

Personalised 850g Cadbury Dairy Milk Heart Bar, £15, Menkind

Hotel Chocolat Vegan All Dark Chocolate Collection, £29.50, John Lewis

Malteser Chocolate Heart Rose Tree, £29.95, Funky Hampers

DIY Date Night Kit, £35, Biscuiteers

Personalised Valentines Cookie Pie For Two, £35, Not On The High Street

Personalised Toblerone, £12.99, The Branded Gift Company

