20 Galentine's Day gift ideas to make your bestie smile

Valentine's Day is coming up, and as far as we're concerned, it's a great excuse to show your love to anybody that's special in your life. So why not celebrate Galentine's Day - or Palentine's Day - by sending a thoughtful gift to your friends? Single or in a relationship, the idea is to show your besties how much you care about them.

When is Galentine's Day 2023?

As per the wise guidance of Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope (who we can thank for the notion of Galentine's Day in the first place) the special day is actually supposed to be celebrated on 13 Feb - though we'll let you off either way.

"What's Galentine’s Day? It's only the best day of the year!" she says during an episode in the show's second series, which prompted the popularisation of the term. "Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies," Amy Poehler's character says.

What's not to love? It's the perfect day to show your closest friends you care by sending a thoughtful gift - scroll down to see our suggestions...

Best Galentine's gifts

Galentine's Brownies, £16.99, Lola's Cupcakes

If your best Judy has a sweet tooth, we can't think of anything she'd love more than some treats from Lola's Cupcakes. There's too many yummy options to choose from, but delicious brownies sound perfect for a night in chatting on FaceTime.

No.1 Hun Card, £3, Emmy Lupin Studio @ Etsy

Let them know they're your number one with this fabulous card designed by illustrator Emmy Smith. There's plenty of other fun designs to choose from, too.

Liquid Diamond Rose, £20.95, Amazon

Show your favourite gals and guys how much they mean to you by treating them to a fun and bubbly evening in. This selfie-ready, blush-coloured Prosecco is dressed in a stylish diamond textured bottle and is bursting with the fruity flavours of blueberries, cherries and raspberries.

With Love Scented Light-Up Candle, £10, M&S

If your BFF lights up your life she will love this Galentine's Day candle which lights up into a magical display once lit.

Rouge Dior Mitzah Limited Edition, £39, Dior Beauty

The limited edition Mitzah makeup collection is inspired by the iconic style of Mitzah Bricard, Christian Dior's muse, and we think you'll agree, it's just so chic and timeless. There are various makeup products within the collection, and the leopard print design runs throughout. Simply divine. Oh, and did we mention it was limited edition?

A Dozen Dapper Dogs, £8.50, Hotel Chocolat

We've got a serious case of puppy love for these chocs from Hotel Chocolat. They're almost too cute to eat.

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut Champagne Lipstick Gift, £60, Moonpig

Introducing the Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut NV Champagne 75cl Lipstick Gift Pack - isn't it fabulous darling? The full-bodied Champagne comes with fresh pear and apple aromas, notes of almond and hazelnut, and a zesty citrus finish. Perfectly presented in a glamorous lipstick container your Galentine can keep long after the final sip, it's a real showstopper of a gift.

Heart Print Stripe & Stare pjamas, £147, Stripe & Stare

We're thinking a pyjama slumber party with cocktails and pizza included...

Nailberry polish, £15, LOOKFANTASTIC

Did someone say mani-pedis? Nailberry's 'Almond' is the perfect nude.

Selfridges Valentine's gift box, £100, Selfridges

Chocolate lovers will swoon over this gift box from Selfridges!

Soulmate glass, £7.95, Etsy

Make Valentines’s Day special this year with this mug as part of your Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved one.

Jo Malone London special edition Red Roses cologne, £82, Jo Malone London

This is a lovely gift from Jo Malone London for Valentine's Day. With violet leaves and a hint of lemon, it unfolds like a bouquet of freshly cut garden roses.

Paloma roses, £35, M&S

These Paloma roses are a wonderful option for your bestie's home.

F*ck Boy Tears Gin, £11.99, Firebox

No explanation needed, here! Empowerment is a drink best served on the rocks...

Bitch, Please, £100, Confessions of a Rebel

This in-your-face fragrance has fruit notes like blackcurrant mingle with jasmine petals. It's bold, it's brash, and it's unafraid to bare it all - is that your friend? Creamy sandalwood and skin musk evoke a carefree, confident kind of vibe.

Holm 'Enough of Your Cheek' pink bum candle, £15, ASOS

Celebrate the female form this Galentine's Day! We love this beautiful candle.

Galentine's card, £3.95, Amazon

For all the Friends fans out there.

Bae nameplate necklace, £49.99, H.Samuel

Your bae will love this bae necklace.

The LookFantastic Beauty Box Valentine's Day Edition, £55, LOOKFANTASTIC

Send her flowers in your own way with the LookFantastic Beauty Box Valentine's Day edition. You'll definitely earn best friend brownie points. Inside you'll find so many fab treats!

Galentine's card, from 99p, Moonpig

There's plenty of sweet options on Moonpig if you want to make a personalised card - and they can even be sent online if you're running out of time...

