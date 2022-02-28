Prince Charles' favourite meal revealed – and he needs a new chef to cook it! The Queen's son likes specific ingredients in his dream dinner

We love hearing about the royal family's favourite meals and now the Prince of Wales' ideal supper has been revealed during a TV interview.

Speaking on Monday's Lorraine, Royal Editor Russell Myers discussed how Prince Charles is looking to hire a new private chef, and he also divulged the royal's most-loved foods. He asked host Lorraine Kelly: "What do you think Prince Charles' favourite food is?" to which she replied: "I don't know, Lark's tongue?! I've no idea".

WATCH: How Charles changed his diet to help the planet

Russell answered: "It's more simple. It's a boiled egg." Lorraine told him: "I could maybe do that."

"However, his ideal meal is wild mushroom risotto with organic lamb," he added. "But the mushrooms obviously must be foraged from his own estate."

What Charles' special risotto may look like

Back in 2020, former royal chef Darren McGrady told Delish: "I cooked lamb a lot at Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles... he was a foodie, into organic farming before it was even invented.

"He loves wild mushrooms and would take his chefs to Balmoral to show them where the best mushrooms are. We brought them back to Buckingham Palace and they were the most amazing porcini mushrooms."

The Queen's eldest child, Prince Charles

And if you feel like working in the royal kitchen, Charles and Camilla are hiring a Sous Chef at St James's Palace. It's a permanent role of 45 hours a week within the Master of the Household's Department.

We had a look at the job advert on the Royal Vacancies site and it's most interesting. It reads: "The Chefs team is specifically responsible for the preparation, cooking and presentation of food for the Royal family and employees at all Royal residences.

The job description requires applicants: "To support and be responsible for the day-to-day supervision, preparation, and service of food to the Household, ensuring that the highest standards are always maintained. The role is also responsible for taking charge of the kitchen operation and deputising for the Head Chef as and when required."

Essential criteria includes holding a "City and Guilds catering qualification (or equivalent experience), relevant and up-to-date food hygiene qualifications and the ability to put these into practice", as well as having "substantial experience gained within 5 star/premier catering operations."

Who fancies cooking Charles his wild mushroom risotto with organic lamb then?