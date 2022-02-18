You can tell a lot about a person from the types of foods they eat – are they a modern smoothie lover who adores their chia seeds and tofu or do they like old fashioned dishes like sticky toffee pudding and a hearty roast?

MORE: Princess Anne's honeymoon menu onboard Royal Yacht Britannia is so luxurious - and you can try it

Psychologist Darren Stanton has examined the royal family’s preferred dishes for UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend and reveals below what each diet choice suggests about their different personalities. Take a look…

Loading the player...

WATCH: See what Duchess Kate eats in a day

The Queen

Favourite foods: Cereal, toast with marmalade, kippers, fresh fish and vegetables, Earl Grey tea

Darren says: "The Queen’s food choices go all the way back to her childhood. Kippers for breakfast were a traditional choice during the war and she would have been introduced to them by her father no doubt."

MORE: The Queen's secret £5 snack revealed – and you can buy it at Tesco!

The Queen is traditional and cares for others

"Just like we look at a photograph or hear a piece of music, a certain food can evoke a memory, keep the past alive and trigger nostalgia. Lots of the foods we eat have a psychological element to them. The Queen is said to enjoy dark chocolate, again this could stem back to it being a scarcity when food was rationed during the war.

"It’s also said that the Queen is not a fan of garlic and most Royals will avoid eating it ahead of public appearances. It's common etiquette not to have garlic or spice on your breath when interacting with other leaders of important figures and it shows the Queen has a consideration for others, as well as the willingness to uphold the highest standard."

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Charles' favourite foods: Eggs and organic foods

Camilla's favourite foods: Spicy and garlic-laden foods, fresh home-grown vegetables

Camilla seems a risk-taker whereas Charles appears more regimented

Darren says: "Charles has a very simple palette, enjoying eggs for breakfast whilst Camilla enjoys spicier food and especially garlic - despite members of the Royal family usually choosing to avoid it. The differences in their food tastes could be reflective of their different personalities and how one complements the others.

"While Charles is more regimented in nature, Camilla isn’t afraid to take risks but that doesn’t stop the pair from having fun and genuinely enjoying each other’s company. Such differences seem to be what makes their marriage work so well.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate's favourite foods: Porridge, curry (both takeaway and homemade), homemade family recipes, raw foods, Matcha smoothies, plant-based lunches with vegetables and pulses

William's favourite foods: Grilled / barbecued food

Darren says: "Kate’s favourites are much more in line with what a lot of people would eat these days and she’s partial to trying new food trends, such as a raw food diet, plant-based meals or Matcha in her coffee or green smoothies. However, her diet consists of a lot of the nation’s old favourites too, like curry and sticky toffee pudding - it’s hearty food and very relatable."

MORE: Prince William's romantic gesture for Kate Middleton at university will melt your heart

Kate seems modern yet relateable

"Kate’s food tastes could suggest why she is arguably one of the most popular Royal family members, she is in touch with what the masses like, she can relate to them and them to her.

"William, meanwhile, likes to barbecue and running a family barbecue means you like to take charge and aren’t afraid to be the one who makes all the decisions - traits he will no doubt need and rely on when it comes to being king. A barbecue is often no-frills, very homely and serves up hearty foods, what you see is what you get. This is psychologically quite consistent with Kate, so this could be why she and William are a couple totally matched and in pretty much every way."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry's favourite foods: No longer pizza and fast food, healthier foods like quinoa and kale, traditional Sunday roast

Meghan's favourite foods: Favours vegan/gluten-free meals in the week, likes oatmeal with banana, hot water and lemon, homemade pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted chicken

Darren says: "In recent years, it’s reported Harry has ditched junk food, including pizza, and is now embracing the Californian lifestyle by eating healthier foods, like plenty of fruit, and sipping on green smoothies.

"Meghan, meanwhile, dines on pasta and plenty of parmesan cheese, especially homemade dishes she can conjure up herself in the kitchen, the recipes of which she previously shared on her blog. Meghan seems quite adventurous and she displays this during the time she spends in the kitchen, she’s passionate about creating and trying out different meals - showing she is open to new opportunities and change."

Meghan appears adventurous and open to change

"Conscious of the food she eats and wanting to adopt a healthier lifestyle, like many in California, it’s said Meghan eats both vegan and gluten-free meals during the week.

"At the weekend, she’s happy to push the boat out and indulges in things she would usually avoid - this ability to relax typical habits demonstrates her ability to be flexible and have fun while still maintaining discipline. This idea lends itself to her personality where Meghan has a sense of seriousness about her, but at the same time is not afraid to let her hair down - and we see snippets of this when she is pictured laughing and joking alongside Harry.

"Harry’s change in diet could be indicative of Meghan’s influence on him within their relationship to be more adventurous. Despite moving Stateside, however, Harry still longs for a touch of tradition and is said to love a Sunday roast, with him and Meghan often cooking a roasted chicken together. A typically British dish, not only is this reflective of a home connection he still holds dear, suggesting he misses parts of his life back in the UK, but also signifies how Harry chases feelings of nostalgia too."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.