David Beckham makes shocking food revelation about unusual dinner date with wife Victoria

David Beckham has once again shared another food-related anecdote which may surprise his fans. Speaking on the second half of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the former footballer confessed to eating 32 snails in one sitting.

When he played for Paris Saint-Germain, David took his wife Victoria Beckham to swanky Paris restaurant Chez L'Ami Louis, dubbed the world's most famous bistro, where he devoured a substantial amount of escargots.

David Beckham showcases his cooking skills

"One of my favourite restaurants in the world is L'Ami Louis... for atmosphere, food, enjoyment, everything about it," he shared. "All the waiters are dressed in those white jackets - whether you're wearing a bomber jacket or the most elegant lady walks in wearing a Chanel coat, they take your coat off, they fold it up and they throw it above their head. It's like a train carriage."

He added: "My record for eating escargots - I've eaten 32 at one dinner. They're big and they come on trays of six or nine I think. I was in there for about four hours with Victoria once and we had the most amazing wine."

But David made sure he worked off the food, saying: "Obviously I tried to watch what I eat. But I just made sure I ran harder next day."

In the first half of the River Café Table podcast, the former England footballer found himself in the spotlight after he revealed that his fashion designer wife Victoria doesn't share his varied diet.

David shocked listeners by saying: "I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it."

The father-of-four continued: "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there."

