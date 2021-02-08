Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's favourite breakfast dishes revealed The royal couple like a hearty meal in the morning

We do love hearing about what the royals eat in their daily lives behind closed doors – and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have some particular favourites when it comes to breakfast.

The royal couple, who split their time between Clarence House and Highgrove - where they grow much of their own food – are fond of a protein-rich meal to start the day, as well as a popular Scottish dish.

MORE: Fascinating fact about Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding cake revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: TikTok breakfast wrap hack goes viral

Clarence House revealed on its Instagram page that the Prince enjoys 'cheesy baked eggs' for breakfast, showing a photo of the meal along with a recipe to recreate it. Prince Charles is the Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association and encouraged the public to support British cheesemakers.

The recipe contains wilted spinach, sundried tomatoes, strong soft cheese, double cream, one egg and grated hard cheese all baked in the oven in one dish. It sounds delicious and a good healthy meal to give one energy throughout the morning.

MORE: Mary Berry's brilliant hack for baking a quick Victoria Sponge cake revealed

It's known that Prince Charles often skips lunch so he eats a substantial breakfast to keep him going.

Writing in The Telegraph, former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner previously revealed of Charles: "Lunch is seen as a luxury that gets in the way of his work, so he eats a late breakfast and works through.

"I found this out the hard way, by going hungry when I started covering royal tours and watching enviously as his long-suffering staff produced snacks from pockets so they could eat on the go."

MORE: Royal children and their favourite breakfasts! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

Prince Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla also like to eat oatcakes for breakfast, with Clarence House sharing a recipe for the three-ingredient Scottish food on social media. Charles and Camilla came across the oatcakes during their visit to Blair Atholl Watermill back in 2017.

Oatcakes are thought to date back to the Roman times and "are commonly eaten at breakfast or served up with a cheese board," said the post.