Best Jubilee shortbread & biscuit gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Sophie Bates
Love shortbread and biscuits? So does the Queen, and for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we've rounded up the best Jubilee-themed shortbread and biscuits to mark the special occasion. From Queen Elizabeth covered tins from Walkers to limited edition musical tins from Fortnum & Mason, shop the best.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, with the celebrations of her 70 years on the throne commencing on 2 June. As a known favourite treat of Her Royal Highness, we've rounded up the best Jubilee-themed shortbread and biscuits to mark the special occasion.
RELATED: 13 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels
Walkers Jubilee shortbread
Walkers Platinum Jubilee shortbread tin, £12.99, Selfridges
The delicious pure butter shortbread features a Union Jack print, packaged in a Platinum Jubilee tin that will make the perfect collector's item.
Jubilee shortbread biscuits
Queen's Platinum Jubilee biscuits, £8.50, Victoria Eggs
SHOP NOW
Filled with clotted cream shortbread biscuit buttons, the elegant tin features an intricately drawn design inspired by the iconic dress worn by Queen Elizabeth during her coronation in 1952.
Jubilee musical biscuit tin
Platinum Jubilee mini musical biscuit tin, £14.95, Fortnum & Mason
SHOP NOW
The beautiful Platinum Jubilee tin is filled with delicious macadamia nut and dark chocolate biscuits for you to enjoy. Not only that, the tin gently spins whilst playing a rendition of "God Save the Queen", for a special keepsake that can be treasured for years to come!
Jubilee Limited Edition tin
MORE: Jubilee party decorations & essentials: Balloons, banners, flags & more
The Platinum Jubilee Limited Edition tin, £16, Cartwright & Butler
Treat yourself with this limited edition tin containing a selection of delectable treats including rich chocolate brownie biscuits, Demerara shortbread and tea, in a blend of black tea and bergamot. The selection is inspired by the Queen's iconic favourite, afternoon tea.
Buckingham Palace X Biscuiteers Jubilee tin
Buckingham Palace X Biscuiteers biscuit tin, £58, Biscuiteers
Made in collaboration with Buckingham palace, the special limited edition tin contains 15 lemon biscuits in a range of iconic Jubilee-themed designs. The square tin is also printed with corgis, Buckingham palace and more, for a keepsake that can be treasured forever.
Whether you're purchasing as a keepsake, a collector's item or as a special gift, the limited edition biscuits are not to be missed. But hurry, as they're likely to sell out!
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.