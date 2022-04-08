Best Jubilee shortbread & biscuit gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, with the celebrations of her 70 years on the throne commencing on 2 June. As a known favourite treat of Her Royal Highness, we've rounded up the best Jubilee-themed shortbread and biscuits to mark the special occasion.

Walkers Jubilee shortbread

Walkers Platinum Jubilee shortbread tin, £12.99, Selfridges

The delicious pure butter shortbread features a Union Jack print, packaged in a Platinum Jubilee tin that will make the perfect collector's item.

Jubilee shortbread biscuits

Queen's Platinum Jubilee biscuits, £8.50, Victoria Eggs

Filled with clotted cream shortbread biscuit buttons, the elegant tin features an intricately drawn design inspired by the iconic dress worn by Queen Elizabeth during her coronation in 1952.

Jubilee musical biscuit tin

Platinum Jubilee mini musical biscuit tin, £14.95, Fortnum & Mason

The beautiful Platinum Jubilee tin is filled with delicious macadamia nut and dark chocolate biscuits for you to enjoy. Not only that, the tin gently spins whilst playing a rendition of "God Save the Queen", for a special keepsake that can be treasured for years to come!

Jubilee Limited Edition tin

The Platinum Jubilee Limited Edition tin, £16, Cartwright & Butler

Treat yourself with this limited edition tin containing a selection of delectable treats including rich chocolate brownie biscuits, Demerara shortbread and tea, in a blend of black tea and bergamot. The selection is inspired by the Queen's iconic favourite, afternoon tea.

Buckingham Palace X Biscuiteers Jubilee tin





Buckingham Palace X Biscuiteers biscuit tin, £58, Biscuiteers

Made in collaboration with Buckingham palace, the special limited edition tin contains 15 lemon biscuits in a range of iconic Jubilee-themed designs. The square tin is also printed with corgis, Buckingham palace and more, for a keepsake that can be treasured forever.

Whether you're purchasing as a keepsake, a collector's item or as a special gift, the limited edition biscuits are not to be missed. But hurry, as they're likely to sell out!

