Morrisons to launch Clarence the Corgi cake for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and it's only £6 One is very amused!

Have you already started planning your Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations? Morrisons has announced it will be selling a corgi cake, inspired by the Queen’s beloved pet pooches - and we can already picture it being the star of the spread on bank holiday weekend.

While the official date of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee was marked on 6 February, later this year (2-5 June 2022) the nation will gather to commemorate her 70 years of service to the country – and Clarence the Corgi Cake is the perfect way to mark the occasion.

WATCH: The Queen's Jubilee through the years

The Queen’s corgis are arguably her most loyal companions, having been keeping the monarch in good canine company ever since she was a little girl.

She was given her first corgi Susan when she was 18, and even took the little pooch on her honeymoon with Prince Philip. The Queen also grew up surrounded by corgis as a young girl.

Clarence the Corgi cake will hit Morrisons on 21 May

Honouring the Queen's love for her four-legged friends, Morrisons will launch 'Clarence' the Corgi Cake just in time for the Jubilee weekend.

The cake is a chocolate-covered swiss roll and decorated with red, blue and white sprinkles to celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne. Clarence has a sweet edible face and boots, and is topped with a Union Jack crown.

Morrisons' Clarence the Corgi cake will join Morris the Caterpillar on shelves in stores nationwide on 21 May, ahead of the thousands of street parties planned across the country to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

It serves 12 and costs just £6, making it perfect to share with friends and family.

Clarence the Corgi will join family-favourite Morris the Caterpillar

Rachel Fish, Cake Creator at Morrisons, says: "We've created this special cake to pay tribute to the Queen, as the country celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this summer. We had great fun coming up with names for the cake but think Clarence, as chosen by our customers, is a fitting tribute."

Morrisons previously created a replica of Harry & Meghan’s Royal Wedding Cake in 2018 and a Gingerbread Prince to celebrate Harry’s first Father’s Day - which both proved popular with customers.

