Kate Middleton would totally get this Guinness Easter egg for Prince William

While browsing the Easter offerings on Amazon, something quite special caught our eye – and we know that Kate Middleton would agree!

We bet that if Kate saw this dark chocolate Guinness Easter egg she would snap it up immediately for Prince William – and she would probably buy one for herself! Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are partial to a pint of the black stuff, as you may well know.

Guinness dark chocolate Easter egg, £24.50, Amazon

This special Easter offering consists of a hollow dark chocolate egg and six Guinness Flavoured Mini Chocolate Pints with a creamy Guinness flavoured centre encased in dark and white chocolate.

And that’s not all – you also get ten Guinness luxury dark chocolate truffles. Yum!

This is an ideal Easter gift for anyone who loves Guinness – do you know anyone who needs this in their life? Kate, are you listening? Get involved – there's still time to order this in time for Easter Sunday!

WATCH: William and Kate visit a Guinness storehouse in Ireland

