10 best luxury Easter Eggs from Selfridges, Harrods, and fine chocolatiers

Easter is just around the corner, with Good Friday falling on 15 April, Easter Sunday two days later, ending with Easter Monday on 18 April.

The Easter bank holiday means the end of lent for some, or the weekend to indulge in a luxury chocolate Easter egg.

Traditionally Easter eggs are exchanged on Easter Sunday, so you still have a few more weeks to stock up on the most luxurious Easter eggs to treat your family, friends, or yourself too.

For those shopping decadent Easter eggs; whether that is boozy flavoured edible treats, giant chocolate eggs, or intricately designed versions, there is bound to be something extra special to shop as an alternative to the classic Cadbury go-tos.

M&S luxury Easter egg we love

M&S is the go-to shopping destination for everything from fashion to food, Easter decorations and eggs too.

Whether you are planning an egg hunt, want an Easter hamper, or just to load up on luxury Easter eggs, the floral designed Easter egg may be for you.

Belgian Milk Chocolate Floral Easter Egg, £15, M&S

Hotel Chocolat luxury Easter egg we love

Hotel Chocolat is the first shopping destination that comes to mind when we are buying chocolate treats.

While the chocolatier has a range of edible egg options, from milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate to various flavours and a vegan option, it’s the Classic Ostrich Easter Egg, which is back with a vengeance, that we are harking after.

Classic Ostrich Easter Egg, £85, Hotel Chocolat

Harrods luxury Easter egg we love

Shopping for a foodie who loves a little luxury, Harrods has you covered.

Buck tradition and opt for a strawberries and cream flavoured decadent egg, to get that sweet fix.

Strawberries & Cream Easter Egg, £30, Harrods

Selfridges luxury Easter egg we love

Like Harrods and Harvey Nichols, Selfridges is another firm favourite we head to when shopping for gifts, something luxurious, or both.

Selfridges stocks a vast range of brands, even well-respected food names, so you are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping luxury Easter Eggs at Selfridges.

ROCOCO Sea salt milk chocolate egg, £29.99, Selfridges

Fortnum & Mason luxury Easter egg we love

Fortnum & Mason has a whole host of impressive food and confectionary buys, including Easter Eggs.

But the Easter egg design, which replicates a bunny, is artistry at its finest.

Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny in a Box, £27.95, Fortnum & Mason

Prestat luxury Easter egg we love

Prestat is the epitome of luxury food gifts, as the ingredients are often for an adult palate, and filled with booze for a welcome alternative to the classic milk chocolate Easter egg.

Not only is the chocolate egg sky smooth and delicious, but the packaging is equally impressive, you won’t want to eat it.

Prestat Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Gianduja Truffles, £25, John Lewis

Charbonnel et Walker luxury Easter egg we love

Charbonnel et Walker is famed for the iconic champagne truffles, and melt-in-the-mouth sea salt truffles.

Now, the confectionary brand has created a Dark Chocolate Egg, which comes with rich and creamy rose and violet creams.

Dark Chocolate Egg with Rose and Violet Creams, £30, Fenwick

Booja Booja luxury Easter egg we love

Booja Booja are known for their truffle chocolates, which are as decadent and luxurious as you could imagine.

But, if you haven’t tried the truffles - where have you been hiding? Go all out with the Hand Painted Easter Egg, which is a work of art.

Fine de Champagne Truffles in Hand Painted Easter Egg, £25, Ocado

Venchi luxury Easter egg we love

Venchi stores attracted queues of people flocking to buy their chocolate, hot chocolate, or ice cream.

So if you’re a fan, or yet to trial Venchi products, now is the time to do so, and we recommend the Gourmet Caramel White Chocolate and Salted Almond Egg because there’s no ingredient they haven’t included in this mouth-watering concoction.

Gourmet caramel white chocolate and salted almond egg, £64.99, Selfridges

Harvey Nichols luxury Easter egg we love

It’s safe to say we have saved the best to last.

Harvey Nichols has pulled out all the tops with the Eggs With Legs creation, which is a chocolate egg hidden in a limited edition egg cup created by ceramic designer Mary Rose Young. It will be a showstopper on the table when you sit down to feast on your Easter egg this Easter, and for every breakfast you treat yourself to eggs and soldiers.

Eggs With Legs, £80, Harvey Nichols

