23 best Easter eggs 2022: From Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons and Marks & Spencer

It's hard to believe that Easter is here, but yes, it's time to celebrate! So if you're looking for Easter inspiration, it's time to start thinking about one of our favourite Easter traditions: Easter eggs, whether chocolate or savoury, filled or hollow, luxury or straight from the supermarket!

So how much time do you have until Easter? Easter Sunday 2022 takes place on 17 April, while the Easter weekend bank holidays – Good Friday and Easter Monday – fall on 15 April and 18 April, respectively.

Our advice? We recommend you order immediately if you're shopping for Easter eggs online. Not only is time running out, but also because of the increase in online demand, chocolate Easter egg favourites like Cadbury or Thorntons or gourmet and speciality eggs are selling out fast.

What day should you eat Easter eggs?

Well, for many of us with little self-control when it comes to chocolate, the day to eat Easter eggs is the day you bring them home! But chocolate-loving impulses aside, the most common days to tuck into your Easter treats are Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Easter Sunday is the most popular day, as that’s when children enjoy the traditional Easter egg hunt, a fun highlight of the weekend.

Now that you have your planning underway, all you need now is the Easter eggs! So check out our selection of the best easter eggs you can shop online for 2022.

Best Easter eggs

Easter Praline Scotch Egg, £13.50, Fortnum & Mason

Total weight: 130g

Doesn’t this look amazing? Fortnum & Mason’s luxury 'Scotch Egg', inspired by the traditional centuries-old savoury snack, is made from milk chocolate praline surrounding an orange ganache 'yolk'. The coating is created from roasted hazelnut and cocoa nib.

Cadbury Three Medium Easter Eggs, £8.73, Amazon

Bag three Easter eggs for the price of one – shopping for your loved ones just got way easier!

Cookie Dough and Ice Cream Sandwich, £10, Hotel Chocolat

Total weight: 135g

This quirky Cookie Dough and Ice Cream 'Egg Sandwich' consists of two white chocolate and raspberry egg halves encircled by milk chocolate 'bread' that's complete with caramel cookie and pecan pieces. We recommend you check out the whole jaw-dropping Easter egg collection.

Most Popular Easter Eggs

Cadbury Ultimate Daim Egg £10.80, Cadbury

Total weight: 540g

Get 540g of chocolate in this special Easter egg pack - a delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Daim Egg with one sharing bar.

Stas Chocolatier Milk Chocolate Giant Nest Egg, £45, John Lewis

Total weight: 1.5kg

If you're looking for an Easter egg to make a big statement, this whopping 1.5kg delicacy is for you! It's a milk chocolate egg decorated with a swirled nest that's filled with chocolate beans and crispy mini eggs.

Extra Thick White Chocolate Easter Egg, £30, Hotel Chocolat

Total weight: 405g

This sumptuous chocolate shell houses a range of white chocolate truffles, pralines and more.

Single Origin Milk Chocolate Egg with Truffles, £15 each, Marks & Spencer

Total weight: 300g

Among Marks & Spencer's best selling Easter eggs is the retailer's milk chocolate egg, made with Vanuatu chocolate, which comes with creamy ganache truffles.

Amazon's top-rated Easter eggs

Thorntons Dinosaur Egg, pack of four, £17, Amazon

Total weight: 604g (151g per egg)

A great option for kids is this fun pack of milk chocolate dinosaur Easter eggs from chocolate favourite Thorntons. Amazon's choice for 'Dinosaur Easter eggs' has earned a rating of 4.6 stars.

Martin's Chocolatier Luxury Easter Chocolate Assortment Family Pack, £15.75, Amazon

Total weight: 210g

Amazon's Choice for 'chocolate Easter eggs' is this sweet collection with spring figures from bunnies to chicks. It's a 4.5-star buy.

Cadbury Mini Chocolate Eggs Bag 80g – Pack of 6, £9.17 Amazon

Total weight: 480g

Yes, this Easter favourite is an Amazon favourite, too, with a well-deserved 4.6-star rating.

Divine Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs, £7.99, Amazon

Total weight: 152g

Divine milk chocolate mini eggs are truly divine, with reviewers giving them a 4.9-star rating. These treats have no artificial flavours, are fairtrade and suitable for vegetarians as well.

Lindt Gold Bunny Easter Egg gift, £10, Amazon

Total weight: 360g

Amazon's choice for 'Easter Eggs for Kids' is this adorable gift set with not just a gold foil-wrapped chocolate egg but a cute chocolate bunny to match.

Best diet-friendly Easter eggs

Moo Free Dairy Free Easter Bunnycomb Egg, pack of 2, £11.98, Amazon

Total weight: 220g

Dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan, the Moo Free Easter Bunnycomb egg is a 'milk' chocolate delight that comes in a pack of two. With a 4.5-star average on Amazon, these Easter eggs have found plenty of fans. As one 5-star reviewer wrote: "I bought these eggs for my granddaughter which she tells me she really enjoyed and took away the disappointment of not having 'real' chocolate eggs like her friends."

Best small Easter eggs

Cadbury Creme Egg, pack of 10, £6.11, Cadbury

What is Easter without a Cadbury Creme Egg? The traditional holiday trompe l'oeil - a milk chocolate egg filled with a fondant centre - can be purchased individually, or in packs from five eggs and up.

Total weight: 40g per egg, 400g pack of 10

A dozen chocolate quails eggs, £10, Hotel Chocolat

Total weight: 145g

How sweet are these bite-sized mini chocolate filled eggs? There's a flavour for everyone: vanilla, dark chocolate, praline, raspberry with caramelised pecan, and last but certainly not least, salted macadamia nut and caramel.

Niederegger Marzipan Nostalgic Egg, £7.99, chocolatesdirect.co.uk

Total weight: 100g

For the nostalgia factor, go for Niederegger's classic marzipan eggs hidden inside a traditionally decorated card egg.

Best dark chocolate Easter eggs

Guinness Dark Chocolate Easter Egg, £13.15, Amazon

Total weight: 215g

If you're looking for a dark chocolate novelty Easter egg that will stand out – or you're just a really big fan of beer – may we present the Guinness Easter egg. You'll not only get a Guinness dark chocolate Easter egg but also six Guinness chocolate mini pints: dark and white chocolates with a Guinness flavoured liqueur centre.

Best large Easter eggs

Dark Chocolate Egg, £79, Venchi

Total weight: 500g

A truly decadent treat, this vegan-friendly dark chocolate egg will arrive in an elegant fabric wrapper that's embellished with a spring-petal pattern. Talk about Insta-worthy!

Candyhouse giant Easter Egg jar, £27.95, Harvey Nichols

Total weight: 750g

This eggs-cellent ginormous jar is great for sharing. It's packed with 750g of foil-wrapped milk chocolate eggs and six floral hanging egg decorations. If you're hosting an egg hunt, then this jar should do the trick!

Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg, £20, Thorntons

Total weight: 650g

It's right there in the name - this Easter egg is marvellous and magnificent! Thorntons' hopping 650g milk chocolate egg can be personalised with a message delicately iced by hand.

Savoury Easter eggs

Butler's Cheese Cheester Egg Egg, £12.99, Amazon

Total weight: 122g

If you really, really, REALLY like cheese, you'll certainly appreciate this Easter treat. Butler's 'Cheester' Egg comes in two flavours: Cheesealicious Cheddar, shown above, and Blacksticks Blue.

Personalised Easter eggs

Personalised Letterbox Easter Egg, £9.99, Getting Personal

An easy but thoughtful Easter gift during lockdown – an Easter egg that fits into the letterbox! Personalise this chocolate Easter egg with a name and special message message.

Empty Easter eggs to fill

Swedish Easter Äggs, £12, GAVA

Give more mindfully with Swedish Easter Äggs from Gåva, the design-led gift company that wants to share the Scandi art of thoughtful and sustainable gifting. Easter Äggs are the reusable Easter eggs you fill with what you like.

