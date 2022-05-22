Rochelle Humes treats daughter to amazing festival-themed birthday cake – see photo The TV star threw a 'Laichella' party

Wow, now that's a cake! TV presenter Rochelle Humes celebrated her daughter Alaia's ninth birthday in style and treated her eldest child to the most spectacular cake.

The former Saturdays singer pulled out all the stops for Alaia's special day, throwing her a festival-themed 'Laichella' party in the garden, inspired by cool Californian festival Coachella.

Rochelle shared several snaps with her Instagram followers, posting: "This week my Best Friend turned 9... I’m so proud of the little lady she’s growing into, kind, caring, smart, confident and just the right amount of sass. SO lucky to be her Mama."

Alaia's amazing cake was a beautiful two-tiered peach creation adorned with beautiful flowers and a cool festival theme.

Alaia's stunning birthday cake

Bakery Sweet Nellys created the stunning cake and shared photos on their Instagram page, writing:

"LAICHELLA. Handpainted palm trees, piped cactuses & fresh flowers for beautiful Alaia’s 9th birthday. Thank you for a whole year of ordering my cakes @rochellehumes."

The birthday girl dressed for her festival party

The same company made Rochelle and Marvin Humes' daughter Valle's fifth birthday cake earlier in the year, with the proud mum showing off the confection on her social media.

Valle was one lucky girl with an epic Spider-Man/Princess/Unicorn party. The decadent multi-tiered birthday cake was iced with lashings of pastel buttercream and topped with edible sparkles.

In keeping with the theme, Valle's birthday bake featured an edible spider's web and glittering unicorn motif. The towering treat was topped with a chocolate Spider-Man mask and presented proudly on a pink stand.

Looks like Rochelle is the person to call when you want to throw a fabulous party!