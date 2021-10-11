Rochelle Humes treats birthday boy Blake to incredible sweetie cake

Wow, wow, wow! Just look at one-year-old Blake's first birthday cake – it's absolutely incredible. His celebrity mum Rochelle Humes certainly pushed the boat out with this confectionary creation.

Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes celebrated their youngest child's first birthday with a spectacular party, themed 'Blake's One-der World'. Candy, teddies, rockets, rainbows, pockets – all the kiddie favourites were on show in the decorations and fabulous cake.

WATCH: Birthday boy Blake as a newborn with dad Marvin

This Morning host Rochelle posted several pictures from the party on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Welcome to my brain. Blake’s One-der World."

Blake's first birthday cake

There were plenty of comments from friends and followers who adored Blake's birthday décor. TOWIE star Billie Faiers said: "Happy birthday gorgeous boy. Love the party theme."

A fan posted: "Happy birthday, have the bestest day Blake! That cake." Rochelle replied: "@sweetnellysco she’s the best - every single time."

The cool party decor with cake

The impressive two-tier cake was made by Essex baker Sweet Nellys. Decorated with white icing and a fun array of sweets, rockets and teddies to match the background theme – plus some cool popcorn icing on the top, it really had the wow factor.

On Sweet Nelly's website, they shared more snaps of the cake and wrote: "BLAKE’S ONEDERWORLD.@rochellehumes always throws the best parties. Thank you for asking me to make this for your beautiful boy!"

Rochelle also shared photos of sweet Blake enjoying his party with mum, dad and his two sisters.

The Humes family at the party

There were plenty of congratulatory comments from the couple's celebrity friends too. Singer Rachel Stevens told Rochelle: "So gorgeous. Happy birthday Blake," while Saira Khan posted: "Beautiful family."

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith shared her good wishes, saying: "Happy 1st birthday Blake you little beauty." Now, is there any of that amazing cake left?...

