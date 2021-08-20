Ayda Field and Robbie Williams surprise daughter Coco with the cutest birthday cake The famous couple threw a rainbow-themed party

A very happy birthday to little Coco Williams who just turned three!

The youngest daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field was treated to an adorable rainbow-themed garden party to celebrate her special day – and her birthday cake was too cute for words.

WATCH: Coco's rainbow-themed birthday party!

Mum Ayda shared a series of photos and clips on her Instagram page, writing: "To Our Beautiful Coco…3 years ago today you brightened our world, and you have brought us rainbow magic ever since …We love you to the moon and back… and yes, you can stay up late today :) Happy Birthday!! #cocopow #birthdaygirl #threenager AWxx."

Coco's third birthday party looked so fun

In the snaps we see sweet Coco enjoying her rainbow balloon display and helping herself to some very tasty-looking birthday food: watermelon chunks and mini pancakes with berries.

Coco's amazing rainbow cake

Coco's cake looked amazing; a white-iced bake decorated with multi-coloured dots and a cute edible rainbow and clouds on top. 'Happy birthday Coco' was written in gold letters. We're sure the birthday girl enjoyed eating her special cake with her family.

In one video we see the famous family bopping about to some music, with Coco having the best time in daddy's arms.

Children enjoying the party

There were plenty of congratulatory comments for little Coco on Ayda's Instagram. Actress Susie Amy wrote: "Happy birthday our little friend, you’re such a special one," while one fan said, "Awwww fabulous. Happy birthday Coco. love your cake."

Another follower posted: "Happy birthday Coco! What a cute theme!"

We have to agree – rainbows are the perfect summer party decoration. We might have to copy you, Coco!

