Rochelle Humes' Spider-Man themed birthday cake for daughter Valle is seriously epic The This Morning star pulled out all the stops for her daughter's special day...

Rochelle Humes, 32, is the ultimate party planner when it comes to her children's birthdays, and her daughter Valle's epic Spider-Man/Princess/Unicorn party will drop jaws.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes' daily diet: The This Morning star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The This Morning regular took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a glimpse inside her daughter's fifth birthday bash, revealing an unbelievable pastel haven filled with balloons, unicorns and pop-art style decorations - and just wait until you see the cake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 showstopping birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes treated their daughter to a decadent multi-tiered birthday cake handmade by Sweet Nellys, iced with lashings of pastel buttercream and topped with edible sparkles. In keeping with the theme, Valle's birthday bake featured an edible spider's web and glittering unicorn motif.

The towering treat was topped with a chocolate Spider-Man mask and presented proudly on a pink stand. We're obsessed! The theme of Valle's fifth birthday party might sound unusual to some, but Rochelle was determined to pull out all the stops of her daughter's special day.

MORE: 45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

Valle was treated to an incredible handmade birthday cake

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three penned: "Valle: Mummy please can I have a Spider-Man/Princess/Unicorn party? Me: Erm… *calls the A team*

"AKA @neribaeventstyling @partiesandsigns @houseofballoons_xx @sweetnellysco @shinyhappyparty Thank you so much ladies for smashing it EVERY single time. Not an ad just some incredible small female businesses," Rochelle continued.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks ultra luxe in must-see blazer dress

Fans rushed to the comments to share the love for Valle's surprise, with one fan writing: "The Humes’ know how to throw a party! Plan mine next please," as another penned: "Not the easiest brief [laughing emoji] executed!"

"So amazing! Small businesses bringing on the A-game," commented a third fan.

The Humes went all out for Valle's birthday bash

It's not the first time Rochelle has stunned fans with her epic birthday celebrations. Last year, the presenter celebrated her daughter Alaia-Mai's 8th birthday with the most showstopping LA-inspired birthday cake.

Admitting her daughter has an unusual love for the star-studded location since watching YouTube videos, the glamorous mum-of-three wrote: "She's OBSESSED with LA… So I tried to bring Beverley Hills to North London…".

Rochelle shared an image of Alaia-Mai's incredible birthday cake handmade by Sweet Nellys cake company, which featured multiple layers of delicious sponge, pastel pink and cream striped icing and "Alaia Hills" handwritten in edible ink.

The cake really was a showstopper, topped with a giant pink flamingo cupcake, fresh flowers and sprigs of green leaves - a cake of Instagram dreams!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.