Jane Moore's EPIC birthday cake has to be seen to be believed

Jane Moore celebrated her special 60th birthday on Friday, alongside her Loose Women co-stars who know how to throw a fabulous birthday bash. The TV host shared some snaps of the memorable occasion with fans – who couldn't get over Jane's unbelievable birthday cake.

Jane showed off her hilarious birthday cake which was modelled on her favourite breakfast food – avocado. Cut in the shape of half an avocado with a large stone and a green colour palette, the cake was a wonderful way to mark the momentous event.

The must-see cake was presented on an ornate golden platter alongside some icing text that read: "Happy Birthday Jane. Mind how you avocado!" alluding to a private joke among the presenter and her glamorous flock of star-studded friends.

Jane took to social media to share some moments from the wholesome day with fans. She captioned the sweet post: "Ok, I'm starting to feel like the queen now. My 60th birthday has been quite an extended extravaganza, starting with an on-screen party on Monday's @loosewomen then a gathering of my 'Sarf London' girlfriends on Tuesday (pic 2) which conveniently turned out to be the hottest day of the year, and culminating in a wonderful surprise birthday lunch with some of the Loose gang today. I was even honoured by an appearance from Janet! What a wonderful afternoon."

Jane celebrated her 60th with an incredible avocado birthday cake

"Thank you all and a particular big thank you to @mazza.morgan, The Bloke and @kayeadams for organising the fun. And thanks to Kaye for the incredible avocado cake too (my fave brekkie)," with two red love heart emojis.

The TV host was joined by her co-stars

Fans and more friends wished Jane a very Happy Birthday and also expressed their awe at the star's delicious birthday treat. Co-star Denise Welch commented: "Got such fomo!!! Missed you all but so thrilled @janepmoore was celebrated like the queen she is!!! Well done @kayeadamsofficial." Another fan added: "Queeeen love that cake, glad you’ve had the best birthday," while a third said: "You look incredible! Love the cake!"

Christine Lampard and Frankie Bridge were among the Loose Women stars who came together to celebrate Jane's milestone birthday this week. They also threw a well-deserved surprise lunch for the beloved TV host.

