Princess Beatrice's unexpected Glastonbury diet might surprise royal fans The royal attended the iconic music festival with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Thousands of festival-goers descended on Worthy Farm last week to attend the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, one of the world's most iconic music festivals.

SEE: Princess Beatrice turns every head in £40 River Island denim dress at Glastonbury

Amongst those rocking wellies and hitting the crowds was Princess Beatrice, joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Photographs snapped on day four of the festival show the 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew putting on a casual display in a chic denim dress and white trainers, layering with a relaxed black jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Glastonbury 2022: Everything you need to know about the iconic festival

Edoardo, 38, looked equally casual in black denim jeans, a white T-shirt and navy jacket.

The royals were pictured queueing for street food outside Habibi's Halloumi Fries stand based in the Interstage, a private area reserved exclusively for VIPs - and Princess Beatrice's Glastonbury diet may surprise you.

READ: Princess Beatrice's pre-wedding vegan diet might surprise royal fans

The royal pictured leaving Habibi's halloumi fries stand at Glastonbury

Princess Beatrice was previously believed to follow a vegan diet, having hosted a lavish 31st birthday party back in 2019 with an entirely plant-based menu, including a dairy-free cake.

In preparation for her wedding in July 2020, the royal reportedly called on nutritionist Gabriela Peacock to help her prepare for her nuptials with a plant-based diet plan.

MORE: Royals at Glastonbury! Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, & more

The founder of GP Nutrition previously told HELLO!: "I love to help my friends prepare for big occasions.

Beatrice is one of my closest friends and we're all very excited for her." Yet despite her reported vegan dietary preferences, the royal was seen leaving the food stall with what appears to be a box of halloumi fries - a favourite from Habibi's mouth-watering menu.

Habibi's Kitchen served food in the VIP area of Glastonbury

Meanwhile, Edoardo was pictured leaving the stall with a wrap.

Habibi's offered a range of delicious foodie options for festival-goers, including loaded halloumi fries, colourful salads and wraps - describing themselves as a: "Southwest based Veggie catering company trading at UK festivals".

With over 800 different food and beverage traders, the royal wasn't short of choice when it came to picking her festival meal - so perhaps she decided against her vegan diet for the day.

READ: Princess Beatrice's Royal Ascot drama caught on video - watch here

And we don't blame her, anything goes at Glastonbury after all!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.