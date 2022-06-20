Princess Beatrice's Royal Ascot drama caught on video - watch here Royal Ascot is a favourite among the royal family

Princess Beatrice was left terrified after the driver of her carriage at Royal Ascot almost lost control when one of the horses got spooked.

Attending the final day with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday, the royal was visibly frightened as she held tightly onto the carriage when the horse bucked.

WATCH: Scary moment horse pulling Princess Beatrice's carriage at Royal Ascot almost bolts

The scared horse appeared to move off from the procession track. Luckily, a team of expert horsemen calmed the horse down and backed it onto the course almost immediately.

Beatrice and Edoardo were joined by Professor Douglas Antczak and Mrs Douglas Antczak in the carriage. The Princess appeared to recover from the incident once the horse was settled, and was later seen smiling whilst getting down from the carriage.

The royal, 33, was the epitome of elegance, rocking a regal polka-dot printed dress with sleek pointed-toe heels and a black and white floral fascinator. She certainly turned some heads in her crystal-embellished Saloni dress.

Princess Beatrice looked terrified when the horse bucked

Featuring the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline, the dress has become a statement piece among royals and celebrities.

With her auburn tresses worn in loose waves, Princess Beatrice showcased a natural yet camera-ready glamour glow, consisting of a radiant complexion, gently brushed brows and a bronzed smokey eye. Meanwhile, Edoardo, 38, looked dapper in a traditional top hat and a long coat over a yellow waistcoat and black tie.

Over the course of the annual event, the royal couple made a number of appearances. On one of the days, Beatrice revealed she now goes by her married name. Her Ascot name badge revealed her new name, 'HRH Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi'.

