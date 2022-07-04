Meghan Markle's braised short ribs make for the perfect date night recipe We're sure the Duchess of Sussex has made this dish for Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex is a girl after our own heart, having previously confessed her love for food on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

SEE: Meghan Markle's daily diet revealed: what does the Duchess eat with Prince Harry?

A self-professed foodie, the wife of Prince Harry often used her blog as a way of recommending her favourite restaurants across the world, from LA's most glamorous hotspots to the best place for pasta in Toronto. We've dug through The Tig's archives to unveil a recipe the Duchess loved to cook at home - and we're sure she would have cooked it for Prince Harry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The making of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake

Meghan's 'Barolo Braised Short Rib' recipe makes for the ultimate date-night dish. "When it’s time to bring the romance, we turn to the kitchen to woo our beloved with a home cooked meal," says the mother-of-two.

LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's magical £11m mansion – see inside and out

SEE: Meghan Markle's '£45k lifestyle costs': everything the Duchess of Sussex spends to look and feel good

This decadent dish loved by the Duchess of Sussex was first imagined by the executive chef of Riviera Caterers, Sean Wilson. AKA, "the bad boy geniuses behind serving up meals that are delicious, on trend, and sexy," says Meghan.

Meghan's recipe is perfect for date nights

According to Meghan, this recipe is so good it's guaranteed to make your "hearts go pitter pat and your bellies go to bed mighty happy."

The Duchess of Sussex shared the recipe on her lifestyle blog, The Tig

Serve with homemade polenta and vegetable bundles for a heartwarming combo. Scroll on for her favourite recipe below.

INGREDIENTS



6 pounds of boneless short ribs (or boneless chuck flaps)

4 carrots

2 Spanish onions

1 head of celery

1 small can of tomato paste

3 litres of Barolo wine

3 cubes of beef stock + salt, pepper, and canola oil

4 bay leaves

5 sprigs of thyme

15 peppercorns

1 head of garlic

5 sprigs of rosemary

INSTRUCTIONS

[Braise beef ribs at least 24 hours before serving]

STEP 1

Peel and chop carrots, onion and celery into 1 inch pieces. Clean short ribs of exterior fat and silver skin if present and liberally season with salt and fresh cracked black pepper.

STEP 2

Sear the ribs in canola oil in a large rondeau. Once brown on all sides, remove from pot and add chopped vegetables.

STEP 3

Once brown, add tomato paste and add Barolo wine to deglaze. Reduce wine by about half, which takes approximately 20-30 minutes.

STEP 4

Add beef stock, aromatics, and seared short ribs to the pot and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat, cover with parchment paper and place in a 350 degree F oven and braise until tender, about 3-4 hours.

STEP 5

Once tender, remove from oven, place the pot in an ice water bath and cool to 70 degree F within two hours.

STEP 6

Remove from ice water bath and place in refrigerator to cool in braising liquid overnight. The next day, remove any fat from top of braising liquid and discard. Remove short ribs from liquid, portion and put to the side.

STEP 7

Strain braising liquid (it may be easier to heat on stove top first then strain into a second pot) and reduce to sauce-like consistency.

STEP 8

Your short ribs are now ready to serve with polenta and vegetable bundles.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautiful UK home at Frogmore Cottage: what it's really like inside

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.