Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sweet wedding detail you might have missed Did you spot the deliciously historical detail?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018 was truly an affair to remember. Meghan Markle's dress, the glittering guest list and the incredible wedding photos all contributed to the event being one for the history books. But did you spot a historic wedding detail in the royal's decadent cake?

London-based cake designer Claire Ptak wanted to infuse the lavish cake with a Californian connection to honour Meghan's native Los Angeles. On Instagram, the chef revealed: "For the wedding, I made them a lemon and elderflower cake. I really wanted to incorporate the dishes from the Royal Collection, I felt like it needed to be on a historic platform, literally."

Meghan and Harry broke from tradition with the heavenly wedding cake, as most royals opt for a traditional fruit cake. The spring-inspired buttercream cake was delicately decorated with fresh white flowers and green foliage and was presented on ornate gold layered platters.

Speaking with Town and Country Magazine about how she crafted the memorable cake in accordance with Harry and Meghan's wishes, Claire said: "We discussed that they wanted something very unique and outside the box; they didn’t feel that there should be any kind of constrictions, to do something within tradition."

Meghan and Harry's cake was lemon and elderflower flavoured

The royals' choice to deviate from tradition caused a bit of a stir for both the press and the public. Claire elaborated on this too: "I think the hardest part was that there was so much talk about us before it happened, so you’re like, 'Oh God. I have to do it now. I have to deliver it, and it better be good.' So that was the scary part. We just put our heads down and really focused on the job. I just wanted to deliver the best possible cake."

Claire Ptak designed the incredible cake

