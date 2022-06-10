Lilibet's first birthday cake was a replica of Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake It was covered in a strawberry buttercream

The bakers behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter's first birthday cake have shared details of the special creation.

Violet Cakes By Claire Ptak revealed that the inside of the two-tier cake with a textured buttercream frosting was Amalfi lemon and elderflower, which was the same as the cake created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018.

"But this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,' Claire added. "It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!" she posted alongside a snap of the cake.

The cake also featured white and pink peonies, and was topped with strawberries.

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday with an incredible party at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. The backyard picnic was attended by close friends and family, and while not many details have been revealed, we do know that kids were treated to face painting.

The family also released a gorgeous photo of their daughter, taken by family friend Misan Harriman, who attended the casual, intimate backyard picnic alongside his family.

Claire shared several pictures of the cake

In the snap, the young girl wears a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has gorgeous ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

Misan shared another photograph on his own Instagram account which showed Meghan and Lili smiling happily alongside his wife Camilla and his two kids.

Captioning the snap, he wrote: "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."

Misan Harriman took the adorable portrait of the young girl

It is unclear if Lili's uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, or her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis met her during the celebrations, as the family were taking part in the four-day Platinum Jubilee events for the Queen.

She did reportedly meet her great-grandmother the Queen during the weekend, and speaking about the happy first meeting, HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash said: "This will be a highlight of the jubilee celebrations for the Queen - her great-grandchildren mean the world to her and like any great grandmother who hasn't been able to meet the youngest member of the family yet, the moment when it finally happens will be full of joy."

