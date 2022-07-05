Kris Jenner's mind-blowing immaculate kitchen could rival a grocery store The 66-year-old has a fridge dedicated entirely to green vegetables

The Kardashians' momager Kris Jenner recently moved into an epic $20million mansion in the upmarket Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles - and her swanky colour-coordinated fridge could rival a grocery store.

SEE: Inside Kris Jenner's ultra-modern mega-mansions with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Taking to Instagram to wish close friend Faye Resnick a happy birthday, the mother-of-six gave fans an accidental glimpse inside her stunning kitchen. The 66-year-old star posed against a mind-blowing black refrigerator filled entirely with green vegetables and fruit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's MET Gala diet

Kris' kitchen backdrop was the perfect location to snap her stunning dress, which cascaded to the floor in an electric green hue.

The celebrity mom is incredibly proud of her immaculate refrigerator setup. So much so, daughter Kourtney dedicated an entire blog post to her mom's kitchen on her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

MORE: The Kardashian's homes could be luxury hotels - see inside

Only Kris Jenner would perfectly coordinate her outfit to her fridge

"She has two refrigerators, of which the middle one is the showstopper with fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs all perfectly organized and on display.

"Then another fridge to the right that’s also very much organized with beverages, condiments, and more.

RELATED: Kris Jenner sells stunning £11.3million mansion - take a tour

"To the left is her freezer, which is always equipped with her favorite selection of ice cream," writes Kourtney. Yes, an entire freezer is dedicated to ice cream.

It seems Kris' influence is rubbing off on her children, as Kim Kardashian is also the proud owner of pristine fridges.

Kim's pantry is equally impressive as Kris' immaculate fridge

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an incredible behind-the-scenes look inside their home on Instagram Stories, revealing that not only do the family have two kitchens, they also have two pantries, several freezers and a huge walk-in refrigerator to store all of their fresh food.

One fridge in the room is dedicated entirely to drinks, while another has cartons of milk and fresh juices.

"However, let me show you something," Kim said in the video, as she walked through to a hidden second kitchen in her home and opened the door to her huge walk-in fridge.

"This is the kitchen where it all happens, and guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.